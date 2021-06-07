New water tower, other water projects in Kearney’s future

Jelinek’s memo doesn’t identify the location for the new tower, but it estimates the total project will be $8 million.

“Further refinement of the scope of work for the project and costs will occur during the design and planning phase, which are planned to begin this summer,” Jelinek said. Like all large municipal projects, he said the utility improvements will meet specifications and will be put out to bid.

The council will be able to review and approve or decline the contract documents and specifications, bids received and loan agreements at a future time.

In other business Tuesday, the council will consider land use issues pertaining to a 420,000-square-foot commercial warehouse, planned on a 26-acre parcel at 11th Street and Antelope Avenue.

The rural warehouse site is southeast of Kearney and is within the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction, so the council’s permission is required. The site is zoned for agricultural use, so the applicants, Steven L. Mercer, trustee of the Steven L. Mercer Revocable Trust, and Patricia J. Vokoun, president of Two Sisters’ Farms, are requesting the changes so the land can be used for commercial purposes.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.