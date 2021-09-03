New water exhibit at kids museum emphasizes playing to learn

KEARNEY — Traci Winscot believes that children often learn best through play.

“This is a great interactive experience for adults, kids — anyone of any age,” she said of the new water education exhibit at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. “Instead of looking at a screen or reading text, they can learn so much better when their hands are involved in a project. They can see how things change right in front of their eyes.”

Winscot, executive director of the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, explained that the exhibit fits neatly into the museum’s mission of serving as a place of early discovery, exploration and lifelong learning using play as a tool for interactive experiences.

“The whole mission of our museum, with all of our exhibits, is hands-on play,” she said. “This is just another great component to help with that learning and engagement.”

The exhibit features a large, curved table displaying central Nebraska’s watershed starting at the Rocky Mountains as the source of the area’s surface water. The table includes raining clouds, a hydroelectric dam, irrigation pivots and Sandhill Cranes. Water flows demonstrate the North Platte and South Platte Rivers. Guests can visualize the flow of water ways and manipulate the water flow, seeing its impact on the rest of the environment.