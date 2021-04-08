New veterans success coach position supports military students at UNK

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Military students are an important part of our campus and we want to eliminate as many barriers as possible during their pursuit of a four-year degree,” said Patrick Hargon, associate director of the Learning Commons.

Hargon called Baker a “point person” for military students, someone who can relate to their situation and provide guidance based on his own experiences.

“Through my work with the Student Veterans Organization on campus, I’ve communicated with a lot of student veterans and military members who are in the same boat I was in when I first came here,” said Baker, who can provide tips on time management and study strategies, direct people to Disability Services for Students if they need classroom accommodations or offer advice on other UNK-related topics.

Baker helped start UNK’s Student Veterans Organization in January 2019, and he currently serves as the alumni chair for the Mortar Board honor society and as a student ambassador for the College of Education’s Department of Counseling, School Psychology and Family Science. He’s also a member of the Alpha Phi Sigma criminal justice honor society and Council on Family Relations student organization.

Lori Skarka, assistant director of Military and Veterans Services, recommended him for the veterans success coach position.