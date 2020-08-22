New UNK video studio gives students real-life station experience

KEARNEY — Jacob Rosdail has the lights and cameras, but now he can take action with a new video studio in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Mitchell Center this fall.
Rosdail has advocated for the studio since starting as an associate professor at UNK.
“While I like working in the field and shooting stuff on location, it occurred to me that it was beneficial to students to have a dedicated space for video production, not just for producing shows,” he said. “In the past, when I’ve had to teach lighting, we’d have to move all of the chairs in the classroom and basically, make a mess. So to have a dedicated studio space, we can have workshops with smaller groups.”
Before Rosdail’s employment, UNK’s TV studio faded and transitioned into a storage room. To revive the program, Rosdail chaired a committee where Ford Clark, the director of KLPR campus radio station, was among the committee members.
“We need more than just a green screen wherever because students need to be able to sit at a desk like they would at a TV station,” Clark said. “We thought, ‘How can we reuse this space?’”
The committee settled on an equipment room and nearby office after the location was approved by UNK Facilities. Construction began in fall 2019 and was completed in spring 2020. The newly furnished room will contain equipment such as cameras, monitors and various screens.
Even after the progress was made the video studio still needs adjusting.
“It sort of echoes between the walls right now if someone is really projecting ...,” Rosdail said. “They also put an air conditioning vent right above where the people on camera would be, so we’re looking for ways to prevent climate control noise.”
UNK hired Yandas to install sound-deadening equipment and is working to improve the room’s sound quality.
After some final touches, the video studio will be ready for eager students.
“All of us multimedia students will have a really nice location to shoot in,” said Ryan Range, a multimedia junior. “We’ll be able to do multi-camera set up, but one thing that I’d really like to do is maybe start like a TV show for UNK.”
Rosdail has a lot in store for the renovated space, such as newscasts, sports interviews, comedy skits and lifestyle shows.
“The studio in my mind is designed to be easily transformable from show to show without too much hassle,” Rosdail said. “I also want to encourage students to just develop their own kind of ideas and programs for shows.”
The studio is an asset to the whole department but will be used mainly by Rosdail’s advanced video classes. During its use, safety regulations will be established to combat COVID-19.
No matter what the circumstances, the TV studio opens up more opportunities.
“Now (students) can say, ‘I was able to sit at a real news desk, and they can have it on their resume,” Clark said. “We say that now, here at UNK, we can offer students the same experience that you can get anywhere else.”
