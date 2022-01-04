 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New UNK program supports student-parents as they pursue a degree
0 Comments
featured top story

New UNK program supports student-parents as they pursue a degree

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center

UNK’s Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center provides developmentally appropriate education for children from infant to age 6. It serves UNK students and employees, as well as the Kearney-area community. 

 Erika Pritchard, UNK Communications

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is launching a new program that provides additional support for student-parents.

Offered through UNK’s Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, Project ACCESS ensures students have access to high-quality, affordable child care, along with educational services and other resources that make it easier to pursue a college degree.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re limited because they are a parent or because they have other priorities. Higher education should always be available to anyone who wants to pursue it, regardless of their situation,” said Plambeck Center office associate Samantha Malone, who was a mother when she completed her degree.

Samantha Malone

Samantha Malone

Malone partnered with Plambeck Center interim Director Chelsea Bartling, UNK grant specialist Travis Reynolds and professor of teacher education Dawn Mollenkopf to develop Project ACCESS, which is supported by grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

Their goal is to offer services to students who need them the most while removing any barriers they may face.

“We know that some of our student-parents may have a little harder time finding the resources they need, so we wanted to reach out to those families and connect them with the services available on campus and in the Kearney community,” Bartling said. “We’re really excited to provide this opportunity for students.”

Through the program, the Plambeck Center will offer extended child care hours one night a week – from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. – giving students uninterrupted time to study or complete coursework. On-site tutoring and mentoring services will be available during those hours.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Chelsea Bartling

Chelsea Bartling

Drop-in and emergency child care services are available for participants, as well, and a swap-and-share program gives them access to donated clothes, toys, books and other items. There will also be quarterly meetings where students can learn about best parenting practices and other campus and community resources.

“There are so many different opportunities throughout UNK and the community that a lot of people don’t know about,” Bartling said. “This gives us an opportunity to share that information with families, especially those student-parents who are working, attending classes and trying to do what’s best for their children. The more we can help them, the better that child’s life will be.”

Project ACCESS is open to UNK students who are Pell Grant-eligible, with the cost determined by a sliding fee scale based on an individual’s financial needs. Participants aren’t required to enroll their children at the Plambeck Center full time, although a discounted rate for UNK students is available.

The coordinating team plans to start the program after the spring semester begins Jan. 24.

Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center

Offered through UNK’s Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, Project ACCESS ensures students have access to high-quality, affordable child care, along with educational services and other resources that make it easier to pursue a college degree. 

Students interested in joining Project ACCESS need to fill out an application available at the Plambeck Center, located at 2121 College Ave. in the University Village development south of UNK’s main campus. The center is open 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted year-round.

“Our goal is to provide services for as many families as we can,” Bartling said.

The Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center provides developmentally appropriate education for children from infant to age 6, including those with special needs. It serves UNK students and employees, as well as the Kearney-area community.

For more information on Project ACCESS, call 308-865-1576 or email bartlingc@unk.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley's fallen star

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist
Local News

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

Ex-Ravenna man convicted of sexual assault, child porn
Local News

Ex-Ravenna man convicted of sexual assault, child porn

  • Updated

In exchange for his pleas the Buffalo County Attorney’s office dismissed charges of solicitation of prostitution-first offense, 22 counts of felony visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and contributing to the delinquency, a misdemeanor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News