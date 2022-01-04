New UNK program supports student-parents as they pursue a degree

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is launching a new program that provides additional support for student-parents.

Offered through UNK’s Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, Project ACCESS ensures students have access to high-quality, affordable child care, along with educational services and other resources that make it easier to pursue a college degree.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re limited because they are a parent or because they have other priorities. Higher education should always be available to anyone who wants to pursue it, regardless of their situation,” said Plambeck Center office associate Samantha Malone, who was a mother when she completed her degree.

Malone partnered with Plambeck Center interim Director Chelsea Bartling, UNK grant specialist Travis Reynolds and professor of teacher education Dawn Mollenkopf to develop Project ACCESS, which is supported by grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

Their goal is to offer services to students who need them the most while removing any barriers they may face.