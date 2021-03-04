New UNK committee focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion

Nelson leads the committee’s curriculum team, which is working with faculty who want to incorporate diversity into their classrooms and courses. The curriculum and research teams will collaborate with each other, as well as faculty from academic departments outside the College of Education, to shine a light on diversity and social justice issues.

On the professional development side, the committee recently hosted a webinar featuring Ebony McGee, an associate professor of education, diversity and STEM education in Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. McGee’s presentation, “Racism, Black Students and the Emerging Mental Health Crisis,” addressed the racialized experiences and racial stereotypes that adversely affect the education and career trajectories of Black students, as well as the related physical and mental wellness issues. She also shared ways colleges and universities can better support these students.

“There were a lot of really difficult things to hear, but it needs to be heard and it needs to be discussed and processed,” Nelson said of the presentation, which was viewed by more than 150 people. “Once you start having these conversations, they become more natural and we’re able to continue asking those difficult questions and hearing the difficult answers.”