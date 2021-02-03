New UNK admissions director has ties to Kearney, feels right at home

“When I got on campus, I could feel the energy and the commitment of the people I met,” Holt said. “You could just tell that people love the university, they are proud of where they are and they want to continue to make things better.”

The university’s investments in programs and buildings also caught her attention. In the past seven years, UNK has opened a new Health Science Education Complex, Wellness Center and Early Childhood Education Center, renovated the Nebraskan Student Union and replaced the aging industrial arts building with Discovery Hall, a state-of-the-art STEM facility completed last fall.

Village Flats, which opened in 2018, was the first building completed at UNK’s University Village development, where a $48 million public-private housing project and indoor tennis complex are currently being built. A Regional Engagement and Alumni Center, scheduled for completion in summer 2022, is also planned there.

“This shows the commitment UNK has to grow and be great,” Holt said.