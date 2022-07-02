 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New to Kearney? Join the Newcomber's Club, learn about the area

KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold a variety of activities on Thursdays in July.

Anyone is welcome, whether a newcomer to this area or a not-so-new newcomer.

Activities include:

- July 7: The First Thursday Luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. There will be no speaker; instead, attendees will visit and play a few games.

- July 14: Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee meets at 10 a.m. at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave.

- July 21: The Lunch Bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. at Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub at 810 Third Ave. for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up July 7 at the First Thursday luncheon.

- July 28: The Fourth Thursday Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss “The Bitter and Sweet of Cherry Season” by Molly Fader. For more information, call Kathy Cool at 308-455-1514.

For more information on any activities, call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

