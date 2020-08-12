KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council has approved zoning changes that will allow an 80-acre subdivision to unfold north of Kearney. The subdivision will be north of 70th Street and west of 40th Avenue.
The developer for the North Pointe subdivision, RK Development LLC, asked for the city’s go-ahead because the development is outside the city’s corporate boundaries but within the two-mile zoning jurisdiction of the city.
Craig Bennett of Miller & Associates told the City Council on Tuesday that his client, RK Development, intends to develop rural estates on lots that are no smaller than 3 acres. Bennett said paved roads are planned for North Pointe. That means Buffalo County immediately would assume maintenance of the streets, according to the new rural road standards adopted earlier this year.
The 25-foot-wide streets will follow the higher elevations through North Pointe, and lots on the rolling hills will accommodate homes with walk-out basements. Bennett said some contouring of the land will take place to improve visibility for motorists and reduce the likelihood of snow drifting across the subdivision’s streets and 70th Street. The subdivision will be accessed from 70th Street at either 40th or 41st avenues.
The initial phase of the North Point development will have eight lots.