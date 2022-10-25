New sculpture unveiled at Yanney Heritage Park

KEARNEY — A 15-foot Gilded Yellow and Plum Tower, created by Seattle-based artist Dale Chihuly, was dedicated Monday at Yanney Heritage Park.

It was made possible by private donations through the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation.

Attending the private dedication ceremony was Mike Yanney, the founder and philanthropist of Omaha for whom Yanney Park is named.

The event also included the dedication of the Yanney Park Pollinator Garden by the Younes family and a grove of trees by the Lowe family. Marge Lauer, the first executive director of the foundation, and board members who retired during the COVID-19 pandemic were also on hand.

“The already beautiful gardens at Yanney Park just got a boost in the form of a spectacular sculpture from the world-class artist Dale Chihuly,” Kent Barney, Yanney Heritage Park Foundation board president, said.

Chihuly is known for ambitious architectural installations in cities, museums and gardens around the world. He utilizes glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice and polyvitro to realize his creative vision.

Chihuly’s work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum and Corning Museum of Glass.

More large-scale sculptures by nationally and internationally recognized artists are planned for Yanney Park. As the gardens continue to grow, art pieces will be added, providing an enhanced experience for visitors in a free public setting.