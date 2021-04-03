New RV park opens June 1 at Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — A new recreational vehicle and cabin retreat will open June 1 near the inlet on Johnson Lake.

CraZy Marv’s RV & Cabin Retreat is located at the former Sundy’s Inlet location on Drive 18 at Johnson Lake.

Marvin and Grace Cochrane purchased the property in July 2020 and have been working to open it as a new RV and cabin rental location.

The Cochranes run an RV park in Aurora and have been living out of their RV for the past 15 years as a part of their business. “We know the ins and outs of it,” Marvin said. He added that it’s always been his dream to own his own RV park, and Grace encouraged him recently to fulfill it.

The location will feature 10 full-time RV hookups and 14 overnight hookups, Marvin said. There also will be two small “fisherman” bunk cabins and a rental home with three beds and two baths.

A bait shop also will be available with convenience store items, said Marvin, and they will offer a propane exchange, bagged ice and firewood.

The rental hall, which has a capacity of 299 people, already is being booked and was to open April 1. The hall features two rooms and newly refurbished restrooms that are handicapped accessible.