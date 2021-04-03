New RV park opens June 1 at Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — A new recreational vehicle and cabin retreat will open June 1 near the inlet on Johnson Lake.
CraZy Marv’s RV & Cabin Retreat is located at the former Sundy’s Inlet location on Drive 18 at Johnson Lake.
Marvin and Grace Cochrane purchased the property in July 2020 and have been working to open it as a new RV and cabin rental location.
The Cochranes run an RV park in Aurora and have been living out of their RV for the past 15 years as a part of their business. “We know the ins and outs of it,” Marvin said. He added that it’s always been his dream to own his own RV park, and Grace encouraged him recently to fulfill it.
The location will feature 10 full-time RV hookups and 14 overnight hookups, Marvin said. There also will be two small “fisherman” bunk cabins and a rental home with three beds and two baths.
A bait shop also will be available with convenience store items, said Marvin, and they will offer a propane exchange, bagged ice and firewood.
The rental hall, which has a capacity of 299 people, already is being booked and was to open April 1. The hall features two rooms and newly refurbished restrooms that are handicapped accessible.
Marvin said they currently are applying for their liquor license and will sell alcohol out of the hall when they get approval.
Taking advantage of the proximity of the Johnson Lake Trail, CraZy Marv’s also will feature bicycle rental. Marvin said they have 50 bikes total, 20 for adults and several with training wheels for children. They also will offer stroller rental.
“We want to cater to the bike trail,” Marvin said.
Crazy Marv’s plans to host benefit bike rides around the lake and plans to coordinate with Alive Outside, a North Platte-based bike shop.