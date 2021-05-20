New public parking changes near the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has repurposed the former police impound lot at North Railroad and Avenue B into a secure parking lot.

The change was made in an effort to provide additional on-street public parking on 21st Street north of the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center and provide secure off-street parking for police vehicles.

There are now nine on-street parking spaces available on the north side of 21st Street and one parking space on the south side of 21st Street with an electric vehicle charging station. The parking spaces designated “Law Enforcement Vehicle Parking Only” remain reserved for on-duty police vehicles.