 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New public parking changes near the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center
0 comments
top story

New public parking changes near the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has repurposed the former police impound lot at North Railroad and Avenue B into a secure parking lot.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The change was made in an effort to provide additional on-street public parking on 21st Street north of the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center and provide secure off-street parking for police vehicles.

There are now nine on-street parking spaces available on the north side of 21st Street and one parking space on the south side of 21st Street with an electric vehicle charging station. The parking spaces designated “Law Enforcement Vehicle Parking Only” remain reserved for on-duty police vehicles.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News