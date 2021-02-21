New podcast showcases UNK students learning outside the classroom

In the debut episode of “The Loper Experience,” Dockweiler interviews UNK junior Emma Porter, a Unadilla native who spent an unforgettable semester in Seoul, South Korea.

During the fall 2019 trip, Porter studied at Seoul National University and immersed herself in the Korean culture, including its cuisine and night life. She also reconnected with friends who previously attended UNK as international students. Those relationships led to a number of “special experiences” during her time in South Korea.

“Make international friends. It pays off in the end,” Porter says in the podcast. “Trust me on that.”

The social work major offers this advice for anyone thinking about studying abroad: “Just do it. It’s so worth it.”

“Don’t psych yourself out,” Porter says. “If you think it’s going to be too expensive, if you think you’re not going to be able to understand the culture or the language, you don’t know until you try it. You’re in college, get out there. Live your best life. This is the time in your life to really check off that bucket list and network with people around the world.”

Dockweiler describes “The Loper Experience” as “conversations I get to have with students who are making the most of their time in college.”