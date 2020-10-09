New physicians, new services at Good Samaritan’s cancer center

Creamer arrived in March, but was quarantined at home in Grand Island for two months due to COVID-19. She will spend Wednesdays in Kearney and the other four days each week at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Her husband George is completing his residency as a hospital chaplain. The couple has two children, ages 8 and 5.

Creamer graduated from Wheaton College and the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. She completed an internal medicine and pediatrics residency at the University of Texas in Houston and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Houston Methodist.

She has a “special passion” for women and for working with young people who are diagnosed with cancer. She also has done internal medicine and pediatrics in what she calls a career “side trip.”

She enjoys Nebraska. “The people are very down-to-earth. It feels like family,” she said. “The patients feel so grateful to have our service and expertise. It’s so rewarding.”

Crockett, who is at the cancer center on Fridays, received his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency, and a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.