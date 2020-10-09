New physicians, new services at Good Samaritan’s cancer center

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has given its cancer center a new name: The CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan.
Located northwest of the hospital, it is the area’s first cancer center to offer treatment and a care team all under one roof. New staff members includes Dr. Sarah L. Creamer and Dr. David G. Crockett, its first medical oncologists and hematologists. Medical oncologists are the primary health care providers for patients with cancer.
“We never had all this under one roof, so it’s a nice addition,” said Dana Welsh, R.N., supervisor of the cancer center.
“We can now do chemotherapy, systemic chemotherapy and infusions right here. With doctors Creamer and Crockett, people can now come to one place for all cancer treatments - diagnosis, surgery and radiation oncology. Everything is now under one roof.”
Creamer and Crockett also can enroll patients in the extensive national clinical trials available to CHI Health cancer patients through its alliance with the National Cancer Institute.
Creamer, a native of Milbank,. S.D., grew up with family members who had cancer. “I learned how important it was to have good physicians, specifically, oncologists,” she said. “I derive a lot of fulfillment by being there for people in difficult moments.”
Creamer arrived in March, but was quarantined at home in Grand Island for two months due to COVID-19. She will spend Wednesdays in Kearney and the other four days each week at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Her husband George is completing his residency as a hospital chaplain. The couple has two children, ages 8 and 5.
Creamer graduated from Wheaton College and the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. She completed an internal medicine and pediatrics residency at the University of Texas in Houston and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Houston Methodist.
She has a “special passion” for women and for working with young people who are diagnosed with cancer. She also has done internal medicine and pediatrics in what she calls a career “side trip.”
She enjoys Nebraska. “The people are very down-to-earth. It feels like family,” she said. “The patients feel so grateful to have our service and expertise. It’s so rewarding.”
Crockett, who is at the cancer center on Fridays, received his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency, and a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Also new at the cancer center — but not Good Sam or Kearney — is Lilly Simpson, APRN, a nurse practitioner who was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in 1985. She worked as an ICU nurse at Good Sam for 10 years.
She now specializes in oncology and hematology and will be available to cancer center patients five days a week. “I was looking for a new challenge. I wanted to learn and grow,” she said.
A graduate of Kearney Catholic High School, Simpson earned a degree in field biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, studied nursing at Creighton University and became a nurse practitioner at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She and her husband Luke have two children, ages 8 and 7.
The cancer center at the CHI Health Good Samaritan campus has oncology certified nurses, a genetic counselor, a tobacco cessation counselor, patient navigators, educational library, support groups and an outdoor healing garden, along with access to diagnostic and surgical services.
