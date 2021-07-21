 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New pedestrian crossings coming to two Kearney hike, bike trails
0 Comments
top story

New pedestrian crossings coming to two Kearney hike, bike trails

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hybrid Pedestrian Crossing
city of Kearney, courtesy

KEARNEY - Starting Monday constuction will take place on 11th Street and on 30th Avenue at the Hike & Bike Trail crossings.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The work will involve construction of the Hybrid Pedestrian Crossing signals at these two four-lane roadway trail crossings. Crews will be working periodically at each location throughout the next three to four weeks.

Drivers should expect traffic to be reduced to the inside lanes in both directions intermittently during construction. Construction is expected to be completed by Friday, August 20, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McConnell: Infrastructure vote a stunt set to fail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite
Local News

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite

The Kearney Police Department made 85 traffic stops, but reported there were no major concerns created by Cruise Nite, although there were areas of congested traffic on Saturday night along Second Avenue and 25th Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News