New pedestrian crossings coming to two Kearney hike, bike trails

KEARNEY - Starting Monday constuction will take place on 11th Street and on 30th Avenue at the Hike & Bike Trail crossings.

The work will involve construction of the Hybrid Pedestrian Crossing signals at these two four-lane roadway trail crossings. Crews will be working periodically at each location throughout the next three to four weeks.

Drivers should expect traffic to be reduced to the inside lanes in both directions intermittently during construction. Construction is expected to be completed by Friday, August 20, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.