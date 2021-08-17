New pastors at Kearney's First United Methodist wants to share gospel outside of church

KEARNEY — Not one but two new pastors are leading the First United Methodist Church. Senior Pastor Matt Fowler and associate Pastor Seungli You started serving July 1.
Fowler, born and raised in Scottsbluff, holds a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He earned a master’s degree from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary at Evanston, Ill.
“I never think in terms of ‘entering the ministry.’ It was more of a sense of responding to an irresistible calling. For me, it was the only choice that made sense. It was the only thing that fit. Nothing else captured my heart or attention,” he said.
Fowler has served as the coordinating pastor at First-Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island, where two United Methodist churches merged, but each wanted to keep their own identity.
He has also served at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City, Bellwood United Methodist Church in Bellwood and then at Broken Bow United Methodist Church for three years.
“Then God called me here,” he said. He and his wife Sarah, a Spanish teacher in Callaway, have three children, Noah, 12, Mara, 10, and Judah, 6.
As he settles into life in Kearney, Fowler said he likes the city “because basically it’s not too huge and not too small. People are friendly. That is fascinating. In an urban setting, people don’t know each other, but here, they are deeply connected,” he said.
For You, it’s been a winding path to Kearney and the ministry. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, he came to the U.S. in 2016 to study. “I really wanted to be a scholar and get my Ph.D. in theology, but in my senior year, I decided to become a pastor,” he said.
After studying at the Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, he came to Nebraska and first served in a church in McCool Junction. “I had friends from this (United Methodist) conference and they invited me to come,” he said.
“ I think Nebraska is really great. It is so different from my background. Seoul has 20 million people. Nebraska has not many people,” he said. “I like the cornfields. The people are really humble and independent. I love to serve people.”
He would like share the Gospel with people outside of the church. “I would like to go out to the community and find people there, and help them,” he said.
The two men are assessing the church and deciding who will handle what responsibilities, but both are impressed with the congregation. The church has more than 2,000 members.
Fowler applauds the church’s ministry and food pantry at Eastlawn Mobile Home Park. “Our members know how to serve others. Their heart for service is inspiring.”
He also said the congregation “has a passion” for diverse worship. Each week, the church offers five services, both traditional and contemporary, and Wednesday evening services, which will resume Sept. 8. The church has strong adult Sunday school classes.
Fowler hopes to help people find and share ways to talk to God, listen to God, grow and serve others.
Fowler’s wife is a pipe organist. You’s wife is a trained musician as well. “Kearney deeply values the arts, and that’s exciting,” Fowler said.
The pair succeed the Rev. Alan Davis and the Rev. Melody Adams, who both retired in June.
Also, two new youth ministers, Braden and Lyz Garwood, joined the church staff this month.
Fowler finds his profession “absolutely fulfilling. The mission of the church is nothing more than participating in God’s re-creation of the world and the unique way God makes Himself available through God’s grace, the fullness of what He is doing. To be a part of the leadership of those bodies seems like a calling for us all,” he said.