New pastors at Kearney's First United Methodist wants to share gospel outside of church

For You, it’s been a winding path to Kearney and the ministry. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, he came to the U.S. in 2016 to study. “I really wanted to be a scholar and get my Ph.D. in theology, but in my senior year, I decided to become a pastor,” he said.

After studying at the Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, he came to Nebraska and first served in a church in McCool Junction. “I had friends from this (United Methodist) conference and they invited me to come,” he said.

“ I think Nebraska is really great. It is so different from my background. Seoul has 20 million people. Nebraska has not many people,” he said. “I like the cornfields. The people are really humble and independent. I love to serve people.”

He would like share the Gospel with people outside of the church. “I would like to go out to the community and find people there, and help them,” he said.

The two men are assessing the church and deciding who will handle what responsibilities, but both are impressed with the congregation. The church has more than 2,000 members.

Fowler applauds the church’s ministry and food pantry at Eastlawn Mobile Home Park. “Our members know how to serve others. Their heart for service is inspiring.”