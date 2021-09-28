New Orleans jazz kicks off Kearney Concert Association's season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burnette says her love of performing began at a young age. “I started taking piano lessons when I was really little and we’d have a recital at the end of the year. I played a classical piece and afterwards a lady came up to me and said she was so moved that she cried. It felt so lovely to share something so powerful that could make people have those emotions. That’s what I love about it. Playing live music is like creating a special experience that is unique to that place and time.”

Being a full-time musician is especially difficult during a pandemic. According to Burnette, “The past winter was a hard time, but this summer, with the vaccine widely available, there was a major resurgence and we’ve been very much in demand. It’s been a hard swing from little to no work to the opposite direction.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic left us feeling uncertain, like looking over a cliff and not knowing if the tour was going to happen or not. It is now happening, after being postponed a year, but a couple of the places we were going to perform have folded, so it’s not as many dates as originally planned. COVID has made it a tricky thing because you want everybody to be safe. You don’t want to be a cause of a spreading event, so we worry about it and approach it with more caution than usual.”