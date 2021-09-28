New Orleans jazz kicks off Kearney Concert Association's season

KEARNEY — The sound of New Orleans jazz of the 1920s and 1930s will open the Kearney Concert Association’s 2021-22 season at the Merryman Performing Arts Center on Monday with Miss Myra and the Moonshiners.
Myra Burnette explains what the New Orleans jazz sound is.
“It’s the earliest form of jazz that typically has at least three horns that play different counter melodies together and have their own little function. So like the trumpet will play the lead, the clarinet will harmonize to that and the trombone will come swooping in behind that in something called tailgating. It is very horn based and driving with quarter notes all around,” she said.
“The inspiration for starting the group came from my trip to New Orleans in 2015 when I realized this type of music could be a way of life. Miss Myra and the Moonshiners is a five-piece swing band inspired by the New Orleans tradition, but pulls from other influences as well,” she added.
Burnette continued, “After that trip, we started with a residency at Palmer’s Bar, a place in Minneapolis, which is historically a hot spot for music. We started as a four-piece group, including two guitars and an electric bass, and eventually evolved to five-piece with stand up string bass, drums, two horn players, that can each play two different horns, and I play guitar.”
Burnette says her love of performing began at a young age. “I started taking piano lessons when I was really little and we’d have a recital at the end of the year. I played a classical piece and afterwards a lady came up to me and said she was so moved that she cried. It felt so lovely to share something so powerful that could make people have those emotions. That’s what I love about it. Playing live music is like creating a special experience that is unique to that place and time.”
Being a full-time musician is especially difficult during a pandemic. According to Burnette, “The past winter was a hard time, but this summer, with the vaccine widely available, there was a major resurgence and we’ve been very much in demand. It’s been a hard swing from little to no work to the opposite direction.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic left us feeling uncertain, like looking over a cliff and not knowing if the tour was going to happen or not. It is now happening, after being postponed a year, but a couple of the places we were going to perform have folded, so it’s not as many dates as originally planned. COVID has made it a tricky thing because you want everybody to be safe. You don’t want to be a cause of a spreading event, so we worry about it and approach it with more caution than usual.”
Kearney Concert Association President Rick Mitchell said he is happy the postponed season now is happening.
“Due to the cancellations it’s great to begin this unprecedented eight-show season,” Mitchell said. “Since KCA had its first season in 1948 our typical season has been four or five shows and only five times have we added a sixth bonus performance. We had never imagined having eight. But we are so delighted to bring this extraordinary group of performers to Kearney. Our mission is ‘to provide and promote concerts of exceptional quality at affordable prices.’ And with this year’s eight shows we have never been so affordable or so varied in style.”
According to Mitchell the eight-show season memberships will remain at $50 for adults, $25 for students and $110 for families. Memberships and information are available at www.KearneyConcerts.org and at 308-627-2717.