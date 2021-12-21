New Nebraska State Patrol trooper to be based in Kearney

LINCOLN — Moamal Ali of Lincoln is the newest Nebraska State Patrol trooper to be stationed in Kearney.
Ali was one of 13 cadets of the 65th basic recruit class to graduate from the State Patrol Academy Friday in Lincoln.
The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.
Col. John Bolduc, NSP superintendent, as well as Gov. Pete Ricketts were on hand for the ceremony.
NSP is currently accepting applications to become a trooper. Anyone interested may apply at nsp.ne.gov/apply
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.