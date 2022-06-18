New name, bigger sound, TeZZ to entertain Sunday at Concerts in the Park

KEARNEY — In an effort to include more members and identify a new sound for the group Thalken, Tesdall & Thalken, the trio began hunting for a new name.

After expanding the personnel to include Craig Link on percussion, Terry Speed and Terry Ryan on saxophones, Greg Tesdall suggested that the band should have a name that explains the group.

“We didn’t want to confuse anybody with this new group so we decided to change the name that would include everybody,” he said. “Lois Thalken said, ‘How about TeZZ?’ and I said, ‘That doesn’t make any sense to me.’ I think maybe she suggested it because I’ve been called ‘Tes’ before as a nickname. I think that’s why we have that name.”

SUNDAY'S SHOW What: TeZZ performs as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Area Arts Council When: 7 p.m. Sunday Where: Sonatorium stage at Harmon Park, 29th Street and Fifth Avenue Admission: Free Contact: KearneyArts.org

For Tesdall, the group’s name makes little difference. It’s the music he loves.

“We took some of the old songs we used to do and revamped them and rearranged them to use horns,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun for us to do that.”

TeZZ plays a variety of music that Tesdall hesitates to call “jazz,” but it’s music that shares elements of that style.

“The ‘jazz’ word is a tough word because we don’t really play ‘straight ahead’ or hard-core jazz or anything ‘out there,’” he said. “It’s the style of music you might find in rhythm and blues and maybe in swing.”

Audiences can sample the band’s music when TeZZ performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Harmon Park Sonatorium as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission to the show is free.

Food vendors are available before and during the performance. Tropical Sno will be at each concert in the series along with the Boy Scouts who will have popcorn and water for sale.

The YMCA Creative Arts activities begin at 6:15 p.m. for children of all ages.

“We started out learning ’30s and ’40s swing music,” Tesdall said. “There’s that kind of feel to it. Then we added in some improvisation on some of the solos. That’s certainly a part of jazz. Sometimes I use the ‘jazz’ term and it scares people away. They think it’s going to be avant-garde.”

Instead, the set list includes titles like “You Are the Sunshine of my Life,” “Let the Good Times Roll,” “Hit The Road Jack,” “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Women” and “Just the Way You Are.”

The new members add another dimension to the group’s sound.

“Originally it was piano, bass and saxophone,” Tesdall said. “With percussion and the additional saxophones — and me on sax — that frees up Todd because we can lay down chord tones. Sometimes we sound like a synthesizer pad, just having the horns. It adds so much more color to our sound.”

TeZZ formed in 2018. The band didn’t play for two years because of the pandemic.

When it comes to taking solos, Tesdall follows an important piece of advice: “Respect the melody.”

CONCERTS IN THE PARK SHOWS - June 12 — Tri-City Trio - June 19 — TeZZ - July 3 — Bases Loaded - July 10 — West Wind - July 17 — Raw Slang - July 24 — OK Sisters - July 31 — Blackberry Winter

“That’s the way I look at it; change up the rhythms and maybe turn things here and there a little bit,” he said.

Tesdall and the other members of TeZZ have performed together in various bands for years.

“We’ve learned to read the body language of each other,” Tesdall said. “I worked with Craig Link so long that during a solo, he kind of knows what I’m saying. He’ll know intuitively where I’m going so he can add an accent or some musical idea that he can sense. That comes from playing together for years.

“It’s like a married couple who doesn’t have to talk anymore but they know exactly what the other is thinking and what the other person is going to do. It’s body language and nods — and knowing the style of conversation,” he said.

Most of the band’s songs use a 16-bar or 32-bar structure. The solos usually fit neatly in that same space. Tesdall said practice, as well as listening to the other members of the band, becomes vitally important when taking a solo.

“It’s an intuitive thing that you finally come to the same resting place,” he said. “It’ works — and sometimes it doesn’t work. There are tricks you can do to make the audience think you know what you’re doing. Sometimes you’re not just a ‘musician,’ you’re a ‘magician’ to the audience. They are very close.”