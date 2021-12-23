New leadership program launched by the Kearney Area Community Foundation trains nonprofits

KEARNEY — A new pilot leadership program launched by the Kearney Area Community Foundation is going so well that it could be offered again next year.
The LEAN IN program, which stands for Leadership Excellence for Area Nonprofits, began in August and continues through June. It meets for two to three hours on alternate Monday afternoons.
“We thought it would be nice to bring that level of leadership training to nonprofits at nominal cost,” said Judi Sickler, president and executive director of KACF. “Some of these nonprofits are very small, with just one or two people. They’re limited in the kind of training they might get here, but they can’t afford to go to programs out of town.”
The program is led by Elijah Lundell of Rising Tide Leadership Development, It is based on the book, “Everyone Communicates - Few Connect” by John C. Maxwell. Its focus is individual growth, leadership development and organizational training.
Sickler is one of nine participants. Others are:
— Buffalo County Community Partners: Martha Marfileno
— CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation: Cindi Richter
— Family Advocacy Network: Jamie Vetter
— Kearney Family YMCA: Ray Longoria
— Kearney Works: Angela Smith
— LyonHeart Equine Assisted Learning: Nancy Lyon
— Make-A-Wish Nebraska: Katie Rickard
— RAFT (Residential Assistance to Families in Transition): Erin Nelson
Each participant paid just $100. Most of the program cost was covered by a grant from the KACF’s John and Sonia Sahling Donor Advised Fund. The opportunity was offered to leaders and staff members at area nonprofits. Enrollment was limited to 12. Ten people signed up, but one dropped out due to staffing issues, Sickler said.
“We wanted to keep it small and intimate to encourage a higher level of discussion and to create a safe environment to share, ask questions and see everyone involved learning and growing,” she said. “Thankfully, we didn’t have to turn anyone away.”
Theme of the program is communications. “Everyone communicates, but few are connecting. They’re learning to connect with donors, staff, volunteers and board members,” Sickler.
Several participants enthusiastically concurred with that.
“The program has taught me how to be a better listener,” said Martifileno, bilingual central navigator for BCCP. “I can better hear the concerns/needs/barriers/successes of our volunteers and community. I am learning that connecting is a skill that comes with practice, and with stepping out of your comfort zone.”
Katie Rickard, the program coordinator for Greater Nebraska at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said the program is a natural transition for Leadership Kearney, which she participated in a few years ago. “It’s very appealing to work closely with other nonprofit leaders since as we all share some consistent challenges,” she said.
She added, “It’s been eye-opening to work with and hear ideas from others who see things completely differently from the way I do as a non-management person.” She would like to see even more opportunities for staff members at Kearney nonprofits to interact. “This group of men and women is exceptional,” she said.
Nancy Lyon, founder and owner of Lyon Heart Equine Assisted Learning, said that being director of a nonprofit can be isolating and requires a broad range of skills. “One thing remains constant: The more I know, the less I know,” she said.
For that reason, she “jumped at this opportunity” to take this class. “We are each discovering how to better understand our unique style of communicating. Elijah Lundell (our coach) challenges us to look at things from multiple avenues, and he holds us accountable,” she added.
Sickler, who is also taking the class, said, “It’s been great. Even someone as old as I am is learning new things.”
Word of the program has gotten around, and a waiting list has been started for the next class, which begins in August.
For more information, contact Sickler at 308-237-3114 or judi@kearneyfoundation.org.