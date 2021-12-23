New leadership program launched by the Kearney Area Community Foundation trains nonprofits

Katie Rickard, the program coordinator for Greater Nebraska at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said the program is a natural transition for Leadership Kearney, which she participated in a few years ago. “It’s very appealing to work closely with other nonprofit leaders since as we all share some consistent challenges,” she said.

She added, “It’s been eye-opening to work with and hear ideas from others who see things completely differently from the way I do as a non-management person.” She would like to see even more opportunities for staff members at Kearney nonprofits to interact. “This group of men and women is exceptional,” she said.

Nancy Lyon, founder and owner of Lyon Heart Equine Assisted Learning, said that being director of a nonprofit can be isolating and requires a broad range of skills. “One thing remains constant: The more I know, the less I know,” she said.

For that reason, she “jumped at this opportunity” to take this class. “We are each discovering how to better understand our unique style of communicating. Elijah Lundell (our coach) challenges us to look at things from multiple avenues, and he holds us accountable,” she added.