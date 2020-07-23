KEARNEY — Leadership Kearney has announced the selection of 23 individuals joining the milestone Leadership Kearney Class 30 and the 25 student representatives joining the Youth Leadership Kearney Class 27.
Founded in 1990, Leadership Kearney identifies the next generation of leaders in the Kearney area. Participants have been selected by the Leadership Kearney Board of Directors from an application and recommendation process. All candidates have demonstrated an interest in Kearney and its future. Leadership Kearney is a two-year program that includes 10 sessions covering a range of industry pillars in Kearney and Nebraska.
Listed below are the 23 leaders selected to participate in Leadership Kearney’s Class 30.
Adult Class
Kristie Artz: University of Nebraska at Kearney Office of Financial Aid
Jeff Dickey: First National Bank of Omaha
Brandon Drozd: University of Nebraska at Kearney
Chris Fankhauser: Two Rivers Public Health Department
Coelette Gruber: City of Kearney
Darla Heggem: University of Nebraska Foundation
Jenn Hoffart: Mirror Image Car Wash
Katie Holmes: Central Community College
Brandi Horacek: Oldfather Financial Services, LLC
Luke Huddleston: Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers of Kearney Inc.
Nate Husak: Bruner Frank Schumacher L.L.C.
Margot Icenogle-Larsen: Kearney/Buffalo County CASA
Becky Kraenow: HelpCare Clinic
John Lanning: Kearney Regional Medical Center
Nate Lewis: Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Nicole Luhm: Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom, & Holbrook P.C., L.L.O.
Abby Olson: CHI Health Good Samaritan
Adrienne Olson: Kearney Regional Medical Center
Stefanie Roper: CHI Health Good Samaritan
Connor Smith: Farm Credit Services of America
Samantha Smith: Economic Development Council of Buffalo County
Trevor Spiegel: Department of Health and Human Services
Bryan Waugh: Kearney Police Department
Youth Class
The Youth Leadership Kearney program was founded in 1994. Participants have been selected by the Leadership Kearney Board of Directors from a blind application and recommendation process. Youth Leadership Kearney is a yearlong program that includes eight sessions. The chosen students are sponsored by a local business/organization to ensure that each student can complete the program. Listed below are the 25 youth leaders selected to participate in Youth Leadership Kearney’s Class 27.
Kearney Catholic
Mallory Bellamy, Julia Carlson, Josie Denney, Maddie Horacek, Ashton Huls, Ethan Kinney, Reagan Lowe, Brett Mahony, Mason Mandernach, Maddie McGowen, Dylan Merz, Rosalyn Roggasch, Payton Schirmer, Garret Schmaderer, Kade Uelmen.
Kearney High
Milli Ciprian, Carly Collison, Caden DeVries, Olivia Flood, Kierstynn Garner, Sydney Haffener, Baylee McAtee, Abbey Rivera, Parker Wise, Alana Zimbelman.