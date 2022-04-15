New leaders at Axtell's Mosaic want residents, staff to find success

AXTELL — Evan Miller grew up in North Platte with a family that devoted itself to others. His mother was a kindergarten teacher. His brother is a paramedic. His father volunteers in education.

Today, Miller is following in their footsteps as the new associate director at Mosaic, which serves people with disabilities. He started the job last October.

“I love this. I always knew I wanted to get into something that helped others,” he said. “Here, no day is the same. Nothing ever surprises me,” he said.

Mosaic has 90 residents ranging in age from school-aged children through adults aged 65. As associate director, Miller oversees the day-to-day operations of Mosaic’s six homes and vocational sites. He supports the staff and the hiring, training and development process.

Miller graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in psychology and criminal justice. After working for a provider similar to Mosaic in Kearney and Omaha, he saw an ad for the Mosaic position and jumped at the opportunity.

“I was always curious about the campus, and I was really excited when I got the opportunity to work here. Working here is just as beautiful and beneficial to people as I thought it would be,” he said.

Mosaic was founded in 1913 by K.G. William Dahl, a young Lutheran pastor who had seen how people with disabilities, the poor and others on the margins were mistreated. He wanted to offer something better. Inspired by his vision, 54 donors from local churches gave $1 a piece, and the Bethphage Mission was born.

On July 1, 2003, Mosaic was created when Bethphage consolidated with Martin Luther Homes, which was founded in 1925 in Sterling to serve people with disabilities. Today, Mosaic is headquartered in Omaha. It serves more than 5,200 people in 13 states and 750 communities.

In January, Matt Romshek joined Mosaic in Axtell as its new interim director. He brings 20 years experience in long-term care administration. A native of the David City area, Romshek graduated from Doane College in Crete and Bellevue University in Bellevue.

“I was attracted to Mosaic because of the special gifts — the emotional, spiritual and physical interactions I witnessed during the interview process,” Romshek said. He believes the Axtell campus is a “unique and special place. I know I can make a difference.”

Both men enjoy offering personalized services to Mosaic residents. Individuals are placed in one of the six homes at Mosaic based on their personalities, their likes and their needs. “We try to place individuals with others with similar personalities,” Miller said.

Each resident’s supportive team includes families, house supervisors, the case manager and “any other advocates who want to be part of the team,” Miller said. Mosaic sets individualized goals for each resident.

“Seeing people meet their goals and finding success is my favorite part of the job, regardless of whether that’s graduating from high school or simply becoming more independent with day-to-day skills.”

Miller also enjoys seeing individuals become friends with their housemates. “I spend a lot of time in the houses meeting with staff and getting to know the people we support. It takes time to build relationships, and I love doing that,” he said.

He said the highlight of the Mosaic week is Thursday, when the Rev. John Gosswein, retired pastor at Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Kearney, throws a campus-wide party with music and dancing. “It’s great to see the joy and love there,” Miller said.

Romshek said, “We want to give everyone the opportunity to do what they do best, each day. Not only the people we serve, but the people we employ.”