New kiosks at CHI Health Good Sam screens visitors

KEARNEY — Sanitize, mask and screen.

Those are the three simple steps that visitors need to take before entering CHI Health Good Samaritan, CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and other CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

User-friendly kiosks are now positioned at hospital entrances to simplify the screening process and keep everyone safe. It works like this:

- Visitors are required to sanitize their hands and mask up with a new, medical-grade mask worn over the mouth and nose before using the kiosk.

- Inside the kiosk, the touch screen guides visitors through a short list of questions related to COVID-19 exposure and symptoms.

- Visitors who pass the screening requirements will receive a sticker to wear showing proof of their completed screening.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Visitors who do not pass a screening will be instructed to leave the hospital to limit exposure to patients, staff members and other visitors.

- Visitors must follow these steps and pass the symptom screening every time before proceeding into the hospital.