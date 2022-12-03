New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology.

Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages and wildfires.

Snappy Workflow is planning to further develop this technology and take it nationwide, said Founder Dusty Birge.

The company started in October 2021 with an idea written on a napkin.

"Some opportunities in Kearney led to a networking event to participate in InMotion, which is a startup accelerator out of Lincoln," said Birge. "I joined that program last year, pitched a bunch of different business ideas. The goal is to help create startups in Nebraska."

Birge reached out to and received support from five utility companies for a pilot program, which was conducted through summer 2022.

"I used that traction to secure a prototype grant from the state," he said. "They essentially gave us a grant to help us build out some of that technology because prototyping is a big obstacle for startups. I used that grant to build some hardware we tested this summer."

Snappy Workflow patrolled 1,200 miles and inspected over 17,000 structures, and it found 300 thermal anomalies, which led to action by the utility companies to make repairs and prevent any potential failures.

Following this success, and with feedback from the utilities, they were tasked with solving another problem: power outages.

The new hardware makes these inspections very efficient, said Birge.

"As the car drives down the road, it inspects both sides of the road at the same time, reducing the amount of drive and inspection time traditionally involved, but it's significantly more efficient than traditional methods," he said.

While it takes some utilities five to 10 years to inspect all of the poles in their territory using old methods, Birge said Snappy Workflow hardware can complete this process in one month.

"We've created such an efficient method that every rural public power district, excluding Nebraska Public Power, all of the rurals, there's about 34 of them, we could do every utility in one month or less," he said.

He added, "It's all baby steps, but the steps we've taken have proven this could be a very instrumental improvement for the U.S. electrical grid."

For his venture, Birge was able to raise $1 million from Nebraska investors.

"Not only is the startup community growing, with opportunities for people to create new businesses, we proved there's also a substantial opportunity for investors and businesses to obtain investment here in Nebraska," he said.

Prototyping is very challenging, said Birge, especially with engineering and research.

"The grant was essential for us to build something that didn't really exist," he said. "We took off-the-shelf hardware and combined it to make a widget, but it was essential enough validating this project and we're very appreciative of the state supporting not only us, but all the other recipients of prototype grants."

With his success so far, Birge said he feels optimistic about what's coming next.

"We have a lot of good traction and indicators that I'm very confident we can improve the electrical grid situation here in Nebraska," he said. "If we can prove a good (return of investment) and being cost-effective for out here in rural America, that model will work anywhere."

He added, "We're confident, and excited, to be able to scale this nationally in 2023."

For more information, go to snappyworkflow.com.