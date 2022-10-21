New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in

KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office.

“Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.

Bringing Pee Wee to work is one of the perks of Wilkes’ new job as executive director of the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Assisted by Chloe Lovitt, the shelter’s community outreach coordinator and volunteer coordinator, Wilkes manages 10 employees and oversees a throng of volunteers who help feed and take care of the animals seven days a week.

She has also fostered over 110 animals, both cats and dogs, for the shelter.

“I love this job. I’ve known my whole life that I wanted to work with animals,” she said. She started the position Aug. 5.

“I hadn’t intended to apply for the director position, but I found out there was a need, so I did. I’ve always loved this place, and I’d always wanted to work here,” Wilkes said.

Wilkes, a native of Fleming Island, Fla., grew up showing and riding horses. She also had dogs, cats, chickens, cows, guinea pigs, “anything. As a kid, I begged for every pet I could get. I had anything I could convince my parents to let me have,” she said.

The summer before her senior year in high school, she worked on a ranch in Medicine Bow, Wyo. “I loved it out here. It was so different from what I was used to. I never wanted to go back home,” she said.

Following high school graduation, she earned a vet training certificate online from San Juan University in Farmington, N.M., and moved to Ogallala in 2013 to work at a practice with both large and small animals with Dr. David Baltzell at the Baltzell Veterinary Hospital. She also worked with Baltzell at the Ogallala Sale Barn.

In 2016, Wilkes moved to Kearney, where, in the spring of 2017, she enrolled in the pre-vet/biology program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

In 2020, while still at UNK, she began working at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter whenever she could squeeze in the time. In May, she graduated from UNK with a degree in biology with a focus on pre-veterinary studies.

Along with cats and dogs, KAAS has had chinchillas, hamsters and a bearded dragon. Since it opened in 2005, it has returned nearly 11,284 pets to owners and found new homes for 7,300 animals.

Currently Wilkes is preparing for Midnight Masquerade, the shelter’s biggest fundraising effort of the year. It hopes to raise between $20,000 and $30,000 to supplement its primary support of grants and donations.

KAAS fundraiser Moonlight Masquerade is set for 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Legacy on the Bricks at 16 W. 21st St. It will include a catered meal, a cocktail bar, entertainment by the OK Sisters and a silent auction. Cocktail attire is recommended. Face masks are optional. KAAS hopes to raise between $20,000 and $30,000. Tickets are $100 each, or a table for eight, including 16 drink tickets, for $1,000. Visit kearneyanimalshelter.com or call 308-237-7387.

Funds also come from the city of Kearney and Buffalo County Animal Control, who contract with the shelter to bring in strays, but that contract is only a “very small portion” of the KAAS operating budget, Wilkes said.

“This year, quite a few stray dogs have come in from Kearney and the surrounding area, so KAAS needs support from our sponsors and donors,” she said.

After arrival, pets are put on hold for 72 hours so that the shelter staff can attempt to find the owner. They scan for a microchip bearing the owner’s contact information. They check listings of lost dogs. If the owner cannot be found, the pets are placed for adoption.

The no-kill shelter doesn’t just house animals; it helps calm and socialize them and offers basic obedience training. Right now, the shelter can take in up to 150 stray cats and dogs, and “we hope to figure out a way to keep up with the demand,” she said.

Wilkes hopes to start a trap neuter release program for feral cats. The shelter would catch feral cats, spay or neuter them, vaccinate them and then return them to the wild. “This helps control the feral cat population and ensures that they are healthy and not spreading diseases,” Wilkes said.

The shelter is also starting a neonatal kitten foster class for kittens less than 2 weeks old. “They are much more difficult to care for. They require bottle feeding every couple of hours and specific care in order to thrive,” Wilkes said.

Wilkes and her family live between Miller and Ansley. They got Pee Wee in early October when they stopped at a local pumpkin patch and happened to see the tiny 3-day-old pygmy goat. He wasn’t doing well, so Wilkes offered to take him.

Now 2 weeks old, he is thriving. “He’s a bottle baby, and he has to eat every couple of hours, so he comes to work with me. He’s doing great. He’s very healthy. He’s my little pet, and the kids love him,” she said.