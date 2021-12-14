New higher wages for 400 Kearney Public Schools classified staff members will start in January

The wages for lunchroom paraprofessionals and food service employees will be recoded from the General Fund to the School Nutrition Fund. KPS also will add four lunchroom paraprofessionals to ensure all KPS elementary buildings are equally staffed.

There will be no step increase for classified staffing until the beginning of fiscal year 2023-24 due to the rate increases being significantly greater than average increases.

“For a board to step forward and do what you did, that is an action that speaks louder than words. On behalf of the school district, thank you,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards to the board members.

In other business, the transportation department would like to retire a 65-passenger diesel route bus and an 11-passenger activity van. Both are on the normal 10-year replacement plan. The bus has 124,876 miles, and the van has 99,469 miles. The department also recommended the purchase of an additional 14-passenger special needs bus with a wheelchair lift to accommodate the growing need for special education transportation in the district.