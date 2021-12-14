New higher wages for 400 Kearney Public Schools classified staff members will start in January

KEARNEY — More than $1 million will be used to increase the wages of paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians and other classified staff members at Kearney Public Schools.
During the KPS Board of Education meeting Monday evening, the board approved the request to vacate the existing 2021-22 KPS Classified Employee Salary Schedule and approve a new one for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
“I want to begin by saying we all understand how times have really changed when it comes to salary and wages. I want to take you back to September for our budget meeting. It turns out our numbers were above expectations. We were able to reduce our tax ask. We were able to generate a little over $1 million,” explained KPS Finance Director Chris Loofe.
The board indicated at the September meeting that the additional $1,053,000 in tax revenue from 2021-22 be used to increase the wages for classified staff members.
Loofe recognized the extremely competitive employment market in Kearney and Nebraska. By offering a better work environment and higher wages, KPS hopes to attract and retain high-quality employees, Loofe added.
There are about 400 classified staff members at KPS. The increase in wages will apply to all classified staff, including paraprofessionals, secretarial staff, custodial staff, transportation staff, food service staff and other classified staff. The change will take effect in January.
The wages for lunchroom paraprofessionals and food service employees will be recoded from the General Fund to the School Nutrition Fund. KPS also will add four lunchroom paraprofessionals to ensure all KPS elementary buildings are equally staffed.
There will be no step increase for classified staffing until the beginning of fiscal year 2023-24 due to the rate increases being significantly greater than average increases.
“For a board to step forward and do what you did, that is an action that speaks louder than words. On behalf of the school district, thank you,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards to the board members.
In other business, the transportation department would like to retire a 65-passenger diesel route bus and an 11-passenger activity van. Both are on the normal 10-year replacement plan. The bus has 124,876 miles, and the van has 99,469 miles. The department also recommended the purchase of an additional 14-passenger special needs bus with a wheelchair lift to accommodate the growing need for special education transportation in the district.
The board approved to accept the bid for Nebraska Central of Grand Island for a 65-passenger Bluebird Vision bus in the amount of $104,035 after trade-in. They also approved the bid of Omaha Truck Center for a Thomas 14-passenger Micro Bus for $61,650 after trade-in and the bid of Platte Valley Auto of Kearney for a 2022 Ford Transit passenger van for $35,768. The total cost for these vehicles would be $201,453.
The board approved the employment of Reid Bednar as a science teacher at Horizon Middle School for the 2022-23 school year.