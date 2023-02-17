Eighteen years ago, in 2005, he nearly died from a major heart attack. He survived, but it severely weakened the muscles of his heart. Last month, he was just the second person in Nebraska to be implanted with a device that will strengthen those muscles.

That device, the Optimizer Smart Mini System, was implanted by Dr. Dan McGowan, an interventional cardiologist at Central Nebraska Cardiology who has been treating Mitchell ever since that near-fatal heart attack.

“That heart attack left him with weakened heart muscle, but the muscle wasn’t weak enough to benefit from a biventricular pacemaker or defibrillator. I knew he would benefit from this form of therapy,” McGowan said.

The new device exercises and strengthens the heart muscle by sending electric impulses to the heart. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019, “but bringing it to Nebraska was somewhat difficult,” McGowan added.

CHI Health Good Samaritan is the first hospital in the 14-hospital CHI Health system to offer it. The first and only other such procedure done in Nebraska took place in Lincoln. Mitchell, 82, grins as he talks about it. “I’m just the second in Nebraska to get this,” he said.

His memories of that heart attack are far more dire. An ambulance raced him to Good Samaritan, where McGowan waited for him in scrubs.

“He opened me up and cleared the blockage,” Mitchell said. After the surgery, he was put on a ventilator and given a 3% chance of survival.

“They call that heart attack ‘the widowmaker,’” he said. “They told my wife that if I survived 48 hours, I had a chance.”

He beat the odds, but when he was released from the hospital, he was so weak he could barely walk to his neighbor’s driveway and back. He has since learned that during a heart attack, some heart muscles die, and others get weak. This new device aims to keep those muscles strong.

“I compare this new device to the way that you go to the gym and lift weights when you get saggy arms,” his wife Gloria said.

The device is not a pacemaker. A pacemaker maintains heart rhythm. This strengthens the muscle and is aimed to help him live longer. The battery won’t have to be replaced for 20 years.

McGowan had told the couple several months ago that he expected the new device soon, but he had to get approval from Mitchell’s insurance and from the CHI Health system.

When that came, he immediately called the Mitchells. The procedure took place the following week, on Jan. 27.

It lasted 45 minutes. Performed in the cardiac cath lab, it required a small incision to be made under the left collarbone. Two pacemaker leads were inserted into the heart’s right ventricle. Once the optimizer is connected to these leads, the incision is closed.

“They put the optimizer here,” Mitchell said, pointing to a spot next to his left shoulder. “Leads go through a vein into the heart, and electrical impulses stimulate the muscle. I don’t feel a thing.”

He spent one night in the hospital to be sure there were no complications. Then he went home.

All the machine requires is a one-hour battery-charging period each week, so when Mitchell comes home from Sunday services at eFree Church, he sits down and hooks it up to a battery. “I’m rechargeable,” he grinned.

Gloria noticed improvements just days after the surgery. He can walk an entire block and back. Color has returned to his face.

“I feel great,” he said. “Before I went in, I was short of breath. I was tired. I slept a lot. I was pale,” he said. “I was falling a lot. I’d get light-headed and pass out. Now I can go up and down stairs without breathing hard.”

His voice is stronger, too. “A nurse at our church picked that up. She said, ‘I can tell when patients are improving by their voice.’”

Monday, he was X-rayed to be sure leads were in place. A device representative from Omaha was there to check the electronic equipment. “He said it was working perfectly,” Mitchell said.

McGowan was pleased. “Harry can walk and do things he hasn’t been able to do,” he said.

The Mitchells have been married 56 years. Harry Mitchell spent his career in the finance business.

Gloria taught physical education in Gibbon and at Kearney High School. “We are so fortunate that CHI approved this and that Dr. McGowan worked so hard to get it approved,” she said.

“My wife is a heck of a caregiver,” Mitchell said. “She took terrific care of me. She’s noticed that I feel so much better. She told me I’d been really crabby, but I can joke around and have fun now.”

He added, “If this device works as good on other people as it does on me, other people should give it a try.”