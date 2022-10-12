New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney

KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail.

Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly Hideout and Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen when you step into his yard! A hayrack ride will return you to your car.

Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is four miles from Kearney with 40 acres of parking, located at 2174 28th Road.

“This project has become a family affair. We are thrilled to invite the community out to share in the Halloween fun,” said Kyle Brown, owner of Brown’s Farm and Ranch Services LLC.

Cost is $20 (cash only). Parking opens at 6:30 p.m., and the ticket booth opens at 7 p.m.

Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams will be open Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Final tickets are sold at 11 p.m.