New haunted farm south of Kearney looking for volunteers

KEARNEY — When Kyle Brown suggested using his family’s rural property near the Platte River for a haunted farm experience, his wife Janelle had her doubts.

Now her doubts have vanished like smoke.

In its first two weekends, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams has brought in hundreds of people, and the crowds keep getting bigger. “She thought I was crazy. She thought I didn’t understand the amount of work that goes into this,” he said.

Sure, it’s work, but it’s loads of fun. His biggest problem now is finding enough volunteers to keep the eerie event going from 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests park on his farm property and then pile into a hayrack, which heads about a half mile down a dirt path toward trees along the Platte River.

There, they get off the wagon and make their unlighted way along a macabre path where skeletons hang from trees, grotesque figures suddenly appear and a creepy Hillbilly Hideout looms. They hear howls, screeches, screams, moans and wailing. When (if?) they emerge from the woods, a hayrack takes them back to their cars.

They can also peek inside the 158-year-old barn on the old homestead, where skeletons dangle upside down like butchered meat and an aged car decays outside. Brown, who drives the tractor that banishes guests into those fearsome woods, creates ghoulish sounds on that car with a little pitchfork.

“I love haunted houses. The best one I ever saw was when I was a kid in Oxford in 1986, when the Oxford Jaycees had a haunted house. It was so much fun,” he said.

He and Janelle and their four children live on a farm five miles west of this one. For years, he had rented this 160-acre property to grow hay and alfalfa, but several years ago, the landlord offered to sell it to him.

With the perfect property and Janelle’s skeptical blessing, he was off and running. He browsed through Stagecoach in Kearney and the Spirit Halloween store in Grand Island for hideous masks, costumes and accessories. He purchased more on Amazon.

He rented portable toilets. He and his buddy Eli Swanson of Holdrege built props and found a couple of dilapidated cars in what he called “death row” in the canyon between Orleans and Oxford. “I went down there one day and went shopping,” he said.

He opened Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams Oct. 7. Now, with 40 acres of parking and three hay wagons, he can run 200-400 people through every hour. “We’ve had a steady stream of people and no complaints,” he said.

WHERE AND WHEN Farmer Brown's Field of Screams runs from 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 2174 28th Road, north off Highway 150, one mile west of Fort Kearney. Parking opens at 6:30 p.m. Ticket sales begin at 7 p.m. The last cars are admitted at 11 p.m. It continues this weekend and next (Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29). Admission is $20 cash per person. No credit cards or checks are accepted. For more information, visit Farmer Brown's Field of Screams on Facebook or call Brown at 308-440-2470.

There is no script. He tells volunteers to dress up and “scare people” any way they choose, but they are not permitted to touch guests.

“It’s pitch black back there,” Brown said. The haunted path has no lights, but guests are permitted to use the small flashlights in their cell phones. Deer, raccoons, rabbits and wild turkeys add to the fright.

His toughest problem has been getting adequate help. He needs about 40 people each night, from ticket-sellers to ghosts and goblins, so he uses his four children, his wife, relatives, friends, Scout troops and more, but in October, high school football games and homecoming festivities interfere.

The ticket booth closes at 11 p.m., so guests can be through the woods and gone by midnight. He and his family clean up Sunday morning.

Ticket prices of $20 a person cover the cost of diesel fuel for the tractors, along with scenery, costumes, repairs and maintenance. Only cash is accepted; he’s not set up to take credit cards.

Brown, who is a farmer and a USDA federal wildlife trapper for central southern Nebraska, begins setting up again on Thursdays and takes Fridays off to complete the job, “but I’m always working down to the wire” as cars begin pulling in.

Word of the attraction travels fast. He has had people from Bertrand, Grand Island, Lincoln and North Platte, and even a woman from Des Moines.

“Members of the Gibbon Fire Department told me I had so much potential out here. I told them, ‘Give me two years,’” he said. “This is just the beginning.”

In future years, he envisions a pumpkin patch, sunflower fields and kids events along with Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams.

“People are already asking if I’ll do this next year. I want to do this next year and the year after and the year after that,” Brown said.

“People know I’m an impulse guy who will do whatever. My wife hasn’t told me I’m not crazy yet, but she’s had a lot of fun,” he said.