New foundation to provide support to Kearney first responders

KEARNEY — When Amanda Pearson spoke with a Kearney police officer about the amount of stress first responders experience on the job, she knew she wanted to help.

“Some of the things he dealt with, I asked, ‘How do you shut it off and keep going on?’ Some of the stuff they have to respond to is scary,” Pearson said.

Pearson has firsthand experience with suicide prevention and mental health. She is the director of development of McKenna’s Rae of Hope, a Kearney nonprofit organization formed after McKenna Rae Johnson took her own life in January 2017. The foundation aims to prevent suicide by fostering awareness, resilience and social change.

Pearson has worked in the behavioral health field for 10 years, but she also has her own personal experience with suicide and mental health. Pearson’s husband, Jeff, committed suicide in 2007, and she is also a suicide survivor. After talking to First Responders Foundation Director of Behavioral Health Jason Workman, she knew she wanted to start a branch in Kearney.

“I was looking for trainings with KPD and our first responders here, and I noticed they (First Responders Foundation) teach the resiliency,” Pearson said about the foundation. “We talked back and forth about it. It was one of those things, it was a need. It’s an absolute need in our community.”

The First Responders Foundation Kearney Chapter started this fall with Pearson as the interim chairperson. The organization’s mission is to serve and honor all first responders, veterans and their families; build appreciation and respect for their work; and enhance public safety. As part of their mission, the foundation provides programming, including behavioral health services, physical fitness programs and classes, med management and more. The headquarters is in Omaha, and first responders in Kearney have already been working with the program to address their needs.

“They offer a lot of prevention-style training for stress, trauma in the workplace specifically for first responders,” said KPD Lieutenant Derek Luke. “They work with training on PTSD, counseling, education programs, classes for couples, resiliency training.”

First Responders Foundation Kearney Chapter For more information or to become a board member of the Kearney chapter of the First Responders Foundation, call 402-218-1234 or email contact@firstresponderskearney-ne.org. To learn more about the nonprofit organization, visit www.firstrespondersfoundation.org/kearney-chapter.

Luke has been a police officer for 25 years, and he has seen how the trauma first responders witness and experience is unique to their job.

“The emotional and psychological stress it creates has become more noticeable, and we need to consciously and actively engage in training that teaches officers how to maintain emotional and mental health,” Luke said.

Pearson’s vision for the Kearney chapter is to offer therapy for first responders with therapists who have experience working with people in those fields. She would also like to organize support groups for first responders as well as their families. She wants first responders to feel supported in other ways, too, such as bringing them lunch or helping them find funding for needs they may have in their profession.

The Kearney chapter is currently seeking board members. The only stipulation is board members cannot be active first responders.

“If anybody is interested, I want them to apply. Different aspects of different areas in the community, I feel that will be beneficial for us and be able to cover everything I want to do,” Pearson said.

Since announcing the Kearney chapter of the First Responders Foundation, Pearson has received a positive response from first responders and the community.

“I am very excited. The way I look at it, it’s like a house. If you have a strong foundation, you have a strong house,” she said. “If we can provide them with information, resources and support them as much as we can and have that strong foundation, our community has no other opportunity but to grow, and I think it’s going to be an amazing thing.”