KEARNEY — A new Easter cantata written by a young Nebraska composer will be performed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church Sunday.

David von Kampen, 37, composed “See What Today is Done.” It will be performed with 15 strings and a 40-member choir at all three services.

“Kids always think of composers as dead, but David is a vibrant young person from our state. It’s fun to bring that here,” Jolene Berke, the church music director, said.

Ron Crocker, retired director of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra and of the Department of Music and the Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has been preparing the 15-member string section.

"See What Today is Done" will be performed at the 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services Sunday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 3315 11th Ave.

“As it was written, we could have had a solo violin or a quartet, but we decided on 15 strings,” Berke said.

Von Kampen’s 15-minute piece, written for Easter, is based on an English Standard Scripture public domain text.

He wrote it in the summer of 2021 during the COVID-19 lockdown. “A good-sized group of church and school choir directors around the country” requested that he write a new piece, he said. They were familiar with his work, including a Christmas cantata.

“It’s important to me to put out quality sacred church music,” von Kampen said. “Having a group of conductors with ensembles waiting to perform my music was all the inspiration I needed.”

Believing that the true meaning of choral music is based on its texts, he deliberated extensively before selecting excerpts from Job and Psalms. “I wanted to find text that would create a framework for the overall piece,” he said.

The first, third and fifth movements are based on texts from the hymns “Christ Jesus Lay in Death’s Strong Bands” by J.S. Bach and “Awake My Heart from Gladness” by 17th-century German theologian and composer Paul Gerhardt.

The second and fourth movements are from Job 19 and Psalms 118, both of which are assigned Biblical passages for Easter Sunday. “Those words allow for contrasting musical ideas and a natural flow,” von Kampen said.

Holy Cross was one of 30 Lutheran and Catholic churches across the country that contributed $400 toward its publication of the piece. That donation was a “consortium proposal, or music kickstarter,” Berke said.

In exchange, Holy Cross was one of the first to get the new piece. Berke purchased it before she listened to a recording.

“I bought it on faith. Faith is hope we cannot see. I trusted that it would be good,” she said.

Berke knows von Kampen well. Among other activities, he is a lecturer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Glenn Korff School of Music, leads a jazz ensemble and is a coordinator of sanctuary music and director of choirs at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

“My only guiding principle was to write something that I’d want to do with my church. I’m going to write for my choirs, and if any other directors find that useful, great,” von Kampen added.

He described his cantata as an “easy sacred anthem” that nonprofessional singers, especially church choirs, can learn and “sound great. A lot of music is too difficult technically," he said.

“Composers need to put music out there that church choirs of any ability level and size can do, and sound good doing it,” he added.

Von Kampen is from a musically rich family, or, as Berke put it, a “nice, traditional-Nebraska talented family.” He’s one of four children of Kurt von Kampen, chair of the music department at Concordia University in Seward. His sister Andrea is a rising presence in folk and acoustic music. Another sister, Rachel, lives in Kearney.

David von Kampen started writing music “recreationally” as a composition major as an undergrad at UNL. “I would write little pieces, maybe work on summer projects, but I’ve lost count as to how many,” he said.

He slowly figured out how to collaborate on pieces and get paid for commissions, “but it didn’t become a significant part of life until I got out of school. It became kind of a second facet of my career in addition to teaching.”

He holds bachelor’s and master's degrees from UNL and a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Kansas. He has published more than 60 choral and instrumental compositions and arrangements.

He has earned armloads of awards, including the Downbeat Award in graduate-level jazz writing and the Vancouver Chamber Choir Young Composers Competition. He was named the Music Teachers National Association Distinguished Composer of the Year for his song cycle, “Under the Silver and Home Again.”

Berke is delighted with the cantata. She enjoys such presentations for the Christmas and Easter seasons. “I like to stay open, be loose and just be receptive. I just let God lead,” she said.