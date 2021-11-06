New COVID strains confirmed in the Two Rivers Public Health District

People who are “severely immuno-compromised” may need a third vaccine shot, as well as a booster shot, to increase protection. She also urged people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Tests lag, too

Also unchanged is the low number of COVID tests. “At the end of October, we had a pretty substantial drop in the number of tests done,” Puckett said. Part of that is because some nursing homes are no longer required to do weekly testing.

But tests that are being done show the highest number of cases are occurring in people aged 10-50. “This is a concern because these people in that age group are usually parents of kids aged 0-9. If they have COVID, they probably shared COVID with their kids, and then it’s hard to keep out of school,” she said.

She said there were 70 new cases on Oct. 29 alone, “so that number is likely to go higher.” The daily cases is 59.27 per 100,000 people. The total population of Two Rivers is just above 97,000.

As of Thursday evening, Nebraska has recorded 288,257 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020, and 2,988 deaths. Two Rivers recorded more deaths this week, but information has not yet been released.