New COVID-19 cases highest in people ages 10-40; most in ages 20-29

Two Rivers’ new case figure is higher than last week’s 318 cases and the 350 cases the week of Oct. 1-7. Other figures in recent weeks are 292 new cases Sept. 23-30, 313 new cases Sept. 15-22 amd 400 cases Sept. 8-14.

New COVID-19 cases remain highest in people aged 10-40, with the most in people aged 20-29 and then 30-39. The fewest new cases are in people aged 80 and over, who tend to be vaccinated.

“Few vaccinated people over 60 are getting break-through cases of COVID. The bulk of cases are up to age 40,” Puckett said.

She also called hospital data “somewhat frightening.” She said only 64 of Two Rivers’ 207 staffed medical-surgical beds, are available, and just two of the district’s 28 staffed ICU beds are currently available.

As of Thursday, 32 COVID patients were hospitalized in the Two Rivers region, and four more hospitalized adults are under investigation for COVID.

Of the region’s 37 available ventilators, 11 are in use, with COVID patients are using nine of those.

Hospitals are filled not just with COVID patients, but with people who have other illnesses and surgical needs, said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director.