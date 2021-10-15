New COVID-19 cases highest in people ages 10-40; most in ages 20-29

KEARNEY — COVID-19 may be declining on both coasts, but not in south-central Nebraska.
Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 356 new cases in its seven-county region for the week of Oct. 8-14.
Neither Two Rivers nor the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services disclosed the actual number of cases in each county, but according to the New York Times, which keeps track of statistics in every county in the nation, the rough number of COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers in the past week are:
- Buffalo: 168
- Dawson: 85
- Franklin: 10
- Gosper: 7
- Harlan: 6
- Kearney: 14
- Phelps: 24
As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 18 COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 10, including five on ventilators.
While COVID-19 cases are stabilizing in parts of the country, “unfortunately, that’s not us,” Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, said Friday.
More than 52 cases are being confirmed each day in Two Rivers’ seven counties. Actual figures could be higher, but testing has dropped dramatically, so many cases may not be confirmed, she said.
Two Rivers’ new case figure is higher than last week’s 318 cases and the 350 cases the week of Oct. 1-7. Other figures in recent weeks are 292 new cases Sept. 23-30, 313 new cases Sept. 15-22 amd 400 cases Sept. 8-14.
New COVID-19 cases remain highest in people aged 10-40, with the most in people aged 20-29 and then 30-39. The fewest new cases are in people aged 80 and over, who tend to be vaccinated.
“Few vaccinated people over 60 are getting break-through cases of COVID. The bulk of cases are up to age 40,” Puckett said.
She also called hospital data “somewhat frightening.” She said only 64 of Two Rivers’ 207 staffed medical-surgical beds, are available, and just two of the district’s 28 staffed ICU beds are currently available.
As of Thursday, 32 COVID patients were hospitalized in the Two Rivers region, and four more hospitalized adults are under investigation for COVID.
Of the region’s 37 available ventilators, 11 are in use, with COVID patients are using nine of those.
Hospitals are filled not just with COVID patients, but with people who have other illnesses and surgical needs, said Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director.
“There are staff shortages at most hospitals. Many hospital workers are worn out, and they’re not picking up extra shifts, so it’s been tough,” Puckett said.
As of Friday morning, no COVID-confirmed pediatric patients were hospitalized in Two Rivers, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
“We are very thin on staff right now. Hospital capacity numbers aren’t alarming in Two Rivers, but they are alarming across the state. This is very concerning,” Eschliman said.
Two Rivers has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 case investigations, so positive individuals under age 18, and those 70 and older, are being contacted as time allows.
Every person who is positive for COVID-19 will receive a letter with isolation and quarantine recommendations. When a test is completed, the testing facility/health care provider is responsible for notifying the person of the test results. The facility then enters the results into the system that goes to the state of Nebraska reporting center.
Once those test results are received by the state, Two Rivers is notified of positive tests. This process may take 48-72 hours to complete.