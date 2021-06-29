New Compass minivan to help connect separated families

KEARNEY — Three local nonprofits have contributed to the well-being of Nebraska families.

Kearney Area Community Foundation, Baldwin Foundation and 100 Women Who Care contributed more than $7,500 toward a 2011 Toyota Sienna for Compass, an agency that helps guide, build and restore families.

The seven-passenger van makes visits possible by members of families who are separated due to involvement with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Transportation is a consistent barrier for families who are in poverty or facing a crisis. The minivan will make it possible for visitation specialists to pick up and transport children to see their biological parents when they are in foster care.

The minivan will be used to help transport children and their belongings when they move back home or to a new placement. Children in large sibling groups often are separated and moved away from their hometown to a foster home in another town that has availability.

As of May 31, there were 115 children in foster care in Buffalo County, according to the Foster Care Review Office. Of those, about 25 are placed in Compass homes.

Compass, based in Kearney, serves 23 counties in central and southwestern Nebraska.

To learn more, or become a foster parent, contact Savannah Lyon, director of engagement and promotions, at Savannah@COMPASSnebraska.org or 308-237-4085.