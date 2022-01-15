New Clavinovas are goal of Kearney Public's Matinée of Music

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Elementary Music Department is holding a Matinée of Music to help purchase new Clavinovas for each elementary school.

The benefit is at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Performances include vocal and instrumental performances by KPS elementary students and staff and the KHS Instrumental Ensemble. There will be a silent art auction featuring KPS student artwork. There will be a freewill donation at the entrance with all proceeds going toward the purchase of the Clavinovas.

“We are raising funds to purchase a new Clavinova for each elementary school,” said Emily Roemmich, KPS music teacher. “Many of the pianos aren’t working properly. They are nearly 20 years old and require floppy disks. We use the Clavinovas for talent shows, accompanying students during class and concerts, sing-alongs, recording music tracks and many things in the classroom. They are a critical component for teaching music.”

Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3HHgsiC.

Roemmich continued, “Music education is so important, especially in the elementary years. It fosters creativity in kids. Children are able to sing, move, create and improvise in our classrooms. It helps them to become critical thinkers. They also learn the power of relationships when they get to create music as an ensemble. Many students who may struggle in the general classroom, shine in music class. Music empowers and inspires kids.”