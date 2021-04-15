New cases of COVID-19 dip slightly statewide

KEARNEY – New cases of COVID-19 declined a bit statewide Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 309 new cases Wednesday, well below the 392 new cases reported Tuesday, and Monday’s 331 new cases, and the 777 combined new cases reported for Saturday and Sunday. The statewide total is now 215,383 cases, with 806,933 people testing negative, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

Two Rivers Public Health Department did not report new case data Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had three.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, 26,128 people, or 34.4 percent of Two Rivers’ roughly 76,000 residents over age 16 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in its seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Free vaccines are available for anyone over age 16. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.