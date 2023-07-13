LOUP CITY — Central Nebraska campers can enjoy the partial opening of the expanded Middle Ridge Campground at Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area starting July 17.

Some of the campsites at the new, 61-pad electrical campground will be available; others will open later this fall once enough grass has grown to prevent erosion.

All campsites will have a 50/30-amp connection and are available on a first come, first serve basis.

This new campground combines Middle Ridge Campground and Thunder Bay Campground into one large area. The expansion includes four campsites that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This is a great addition for our North Central parks region and will provide a new, long-overdue camping experience at Sherman Reservoir,” said Tommy Hicks, regional park superintendent.

Nebraska’s Capital Maintenance Fund, which was established by the Legislature in 2016 to help preserve public outdoor recreation facilities and parklands, is a large contributor to the project, along with Nebraska Game and Parks’ funds generated from user fees of the state park system.

The expansion follows many other improvements at the recreation area in recent years, including new boat docks, concrete vault toilets and an upgraded fish-cleaning station.

Sherman Reservoir SRA and Wildlife Management Area, highlighted by the 2,845-acre lake, provide fishing, boating, hunting and other outdoor opportunities 7 miles east of Loup City.

Learn more about the park at OutdoorNebraska.gov.