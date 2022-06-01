New Buffalo County emergency radios tower over old tower

KEARNEY — Officials threw the switch today and activated the first phase of a new radio system that will link local and state law officers, firefighters and first responders.

“This system is going to allow all the public safety entities to speak to each other with secure, reliable efficient communication,” said Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener, explaining what the people of Kearney and Buffalo County are getting with the $5 million upgrade.

Sheriff Neil Miller has led the effort to design the new system and secure federal funds to help pay for it.

The new system’s infrastructure consists of stationary radio equipment and eight towers strategically located around the county. During the next three to six months, the radio upgrade will be completed with distribution of individual radios to first responders and firefighters and the installation of the mobile radio units in fire trucks, law officers’ vehicles and county road maintenance equipment.

Also included will be base radios at all Kearney Public School buildings for emergencies and mobile radios in buses.

Radios are considered one of the most important pieces of equipment carried by law officers and first responders because they allow for rapid and coordinated responses in emergencies. They might even save someone’s life.

Schleusener said the signal from the new radios will penetrate large buildings, something Buffalo County’s old radios couldn’t do. The new radios will allow firefighters, who may have to enter a building, to stay in contact with others on the outside.

The infrastructure, activated today, is worth $3.6 million, Schleusener said, and it is jointly owned by the city of Kearney and Buffalo County. The system that’s being replaced was owned only by the county.

Money to pay for the new radios for rural fire departments came from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act). The city and county jointly financed the remainder of the cost.

Schleusener said employing the federal stimulus funds helps to reduce local costs for the new system, and so does an agreement between local entities and the state.

Under what is called a “core agreement,” the state of Nebraska will allow the county and city access to its main radio system, or core. In turn, the county and city are granting the state access to the county’s towers.

“The state allows us to use their system as the brains of the system,” Schleusener said. “Not having to pay for a core would be a savings of at least $1 million, plus we don’t have to pay annual maintenance costs. The state is reaping the rewards just as much as we are.”

Planning and design for the new radio system began several years ago. The upgrade became necessary when parts for the old system weren’t available through the manufacturer and the county had to track down parts online.

Schleusener said preparing for today’s ribbon cutting was a lot of serious work. “We’ve been doing coverage testing throughout the county.”

When the upgrade is complete, a total of 650 radios will have been installed or distributed to law enforcement and emergency personnel.

“It’s going to take the radio needs of the county into the future,” Schleusener said.