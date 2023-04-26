KEARNEY — A well-traveled bridge that links grain trucks to the KAAPA ethanol plant at Ravenna will be replaced with a longer and more modern span over the South Loup River.
The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to award a $2,333,000 contract to Simon Contractors to build the new bridge.
Buffalo County Highway Superintendent John Maul said the worn-out bridge that’s being replaced measures about 165 feet. The new bridge will be 197 feet, or about two-thirds of the length of a football field.
Maul said the bridge will stand about 2 miles east and 1 1/2 miles north of Ravenna near Navaho Road north of 370th Road.
Maul said buy-back funds will pay for the new bridge.
In other business at Tuesday’s county board event, the commissioner’s meeting room filled with well-wishers to thank Deputy Dennis Small for 32 years of service as a road patrol deputy and security specialist for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.
Small is retiring and, according to Sheriff Neil Miller, so is his wife, Diane Small, a Kearney Public Schools teacher.
Tuesday also was a day to salute the 34 members of the county jail staff. May 7 is National Corrections Officers Day. On average, the Buffalo County Jail houses 150 prisoners.