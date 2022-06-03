New Bertrand pool opens Tuesday, features climbing wall

BERTRAND — Bertrand residents finally will have the opportunity to kick off summer next week at the village’s brand-new pool.

The village passed a $2.5 million bond and voted to raise the local sales tax by one-half cent in May 2020 for the construction of the aquatic center.

The former pool was built in 1964 and was plagued with issues, including inability to recirculate water in the baby pool and shifting of the pool deck due to moisture getting underneath it. The village was unable to fix the deck because the pool’s east wall was falling apart.

The old pool did not open in 2020 due to the pandemic. Demolition of the facility began in April 2021. Construction on the new swimming pool began in August.

The new pool features a zero-depth entry, a toddler play area with a slide, water features, a water maze wall, a water walkway with lily pads, four lap lanes and a diving board. There also is a new, larger bath house. A lighting system will be installed for night swimming. Concessions, including ice cream, will be served at the pool. There will be an array of chairs and loungers on the deck and three shaded areas.

“The one thing that we’re really excited about is we have a climbing wall. That’s not something that we see very often,” said Bertrand Village Clerk Lori Vinzant. “It’s something new, and the kids are going to want to try it. ... It will be fun. ”

Vinzant said their goal was to open by Memorial Day, but they were working to fix a minor leak earlier this week. There will be a state inspection on Monday. Vinzant hopes to be open by Tuesday if all goes according to plan.

In order to help lower property taxes and pay toward the 20-year bond, a pool committee was formed to organize a fundraiser every New Year’s Eve. This year’s fundraiser brought in $55,000.

Because of the increased property taxes from the bond, the village board voted earlier this year to allow residents within the limits of Bertrand to swim for free for the length of the bond, Vinzant said.

For other patrons, a season family pass is $100, individual season pass is $50 and a senior season pass is $40. Daily passes are $4 and $2 for children aged two and younger. The facility can be rented for parties.

The anticipation for the pool to open has been building, and people have been asking daily when it will open.

“I think everybody is just really excited to see that it’s going to be open, and that it’s actually going to be a pool,” Vinzant said.