New Archway event celebrates summer the old-fashioned way

KEARNEY — It’s time to round up the family and head over to The Archway for an old-fashioned celebration of summer.

Summerfest is the new Archway event with fun activities for everyone, and it’s all happening 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14.

Participants can try fishing on The Archway pond with bait and tackle provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Parents can turn the kids loose in the bounce house, on the trackless train ride, the climbing wall and the giant slide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Archway also encourages all to enjoy a game of bingo sponsored by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

The Archway will fire up the grill with hot dogs for everyone.

“Summerfest is a family friendly, outdoor event with a range of activities for everyone,” said Archway event coordinator Amber Clement.

A family ticket to the event covers admission for two to eight people and costs $35. Access to all of the Archway’s Summerfest activities and lunch are included in the price. Every group that registers will be eligible to win prizes provided by local Kearney businesses.

For information, call The Archway at 308-237-1000. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance on The Archway website at archway.org.