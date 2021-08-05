 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Archway event celebrates summer the old-fashioned way
0 Comments
top story

New Archway event celebrates summer the old-fashioned way

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Archway

The Archway near Kearney had about 70% of the visitors it had last summer, which is better than it expected. But it hasn't had the international travelers that it normally does.

 The Archway

KEARNEY — It’s time to round up the family and head over to The Archway for an old-fashioned celebration of summer.

Summerfest is the new Archway event with fun activities for everyone, and it’s all happening 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14.

Participants can try fishing on The Archway pond with bait and tackle provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Parents can turn the kids loose in the bounce house, on the trackless train ride, the climbing wall and the giant slide.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Archway also encourages all to enjoy a game of bingo sponsored by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

The Archway will fire up the grill with hot dogs for everyone.

“Summerfest is a family friendly, outdoor event with a range of activities for everyone,” said Archway event coordinator Amber Clement.

A family ticket to the event covers admission for two to eight people and costs $35. Access to all of the Archway’s Summerfest activities and lunch are included in the price. Every group that registers will be eligible to win prizes provided by local Kearney businesses.

For information, call The Archway at 308-237-1000. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance on The Archway website at archway.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News