KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club welcomes new and not-so-new residents to its May meetings.

First is a Thursday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 4 at the Alley Rose restaurant at 2013 Central Ave. Charlie Pickens will speak about the Kiwanis clubs in Kearney.

Other meetings include:

May 11: 10 a.m. Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee will meet at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile at 2206 Central Ave. Come for fun and fellowship.

May 18: 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch will gather at Stockman’s Bar and Grill, 114 N. Main St., Amherst, for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up at the Alley Rose luncheon or call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338 for more details.

May 25: 1 p.m. Book Club will discuss "The Light of Days" by Judy Batalion at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. For club-related questions, call Kathy Cool or Janice Friedel at 308-293-5355.

The club has an ongoing collection of paper goods and nonperishable food for nonprofits. Bring them to the May 4 luncheon.