HOLDREGE — More options for affordable, workforce housing soon will be available in Holdrege.
A new, single-family dwelling in an established neighborhood and a new subdivision with duplexes and townhouses will provide more living options for current and potential Holdrege residents. Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new home at 11th and Logan streets that was constructed in Holdrege through the Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
Phelps County Development Corporation Executive Director Ron Tillery saw the poor condition of the houses that formerly occupied the lot, and he had a desire to improve the property. PCDC purchased the houses and the lot through its GO Home Phoenix Program.
“We didn’t have a specific plan in mind, but we wanted to see something that would qualify as workforce style housing on that lot. We also thought this could serve as kind of a guidepost for future development,” Tillery said. “Initially, we just wanted to take the structures down to the ground so we had a developable lot.”
South Central Economic Development District was a recipient of a 2018 Rural Workforce Housing grant and approached PCDC about developing the lot.
Tillery explained, “We, in turn, sold the lot to SCEDD for $1. Then we agreed to divide whatever net proceeds there were from the sale of the home between us. SCEDD did all of the legwork and the contractual work to design and order that house.”
The 1,268-square-foot house features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and an unfinished basement. The home was listed at $225,000 and was sold within two days.
More affordable housing soon will be available at the Crew Subdivision in east Holdrege. The city received a $318,500 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Rural Workforce Housing program and a $250,000 grant from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority to help fund the infrastructure. PCDC had $250,000 in LB840 sales tax funds to secure grants and to use for the project.
With the 10-acre parcel of land PCDC is working with Mesner Development of Central City to build 10 rental duplexes featuring 20 living units on the lots. Nine of the duplexes will be subject to income limits, and one duplex will rent at market rate with no income restrictions.
The Crew Subdivision also will feature three townhouses with six living units that will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages. The townhouse units will be on the market for $200,000 or less, Tillery said.
PCDC purchased 19 lots in the Crew Subdivision to continue developing the area.
“We will look for partners that will want to build more either single-family or townhouses to supplement what Mesner is going to build,” Tillery said.