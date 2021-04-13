New $3m facility at Crossroads offering transitional housing

The shelter is consistently full, and as individuals complete the recovery program and find stable employment, they need affordable housing. However, a study conducted by Capital for Compassion in May 2017 found just three affordable housing units among the 915 such units in Kearney, or a 99.6% occupancy rate.

The new transitional housing will allow longer-term mentoring and life coaching by the Crossroads staff. The manager of the $3 million capital campaign is Jerry Bumgardner, founder and former executive director of Crossroads and now its resource development director.

Since opening in Kearney nine years ago, Crossroads has served more than 2,400 men, women and children in Buffalo County and provided more than 139,000 nights of stay. Crossroads began in 1983 as a soup kitchen serving one meal a day in Hastings. It now has facilities in Grand Island as well as Kearney. Last year, its campuses served a total of 977 individuals.

“I heard once the Kearney is a ‘can do’ community, able to overcome great obstacles. The completion of this project and campus proves that statement to be true,” said Daniel Buller, executive director for Crossroads.