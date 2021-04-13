New $3m facility at Crossroads offering transitional housing

KEARNEY — Crossroads Mission Avenue has completed the first five rooms of its new transitional housing facility.
The public is invited to tour them at an open house 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Crossroads at 1404 E. 39th Street. These units, to be called The Lodge at Mission Avenue, will provide dormitory-style transitional living for women.
Tours will also be given of ongoing renovations for efficiency apartments.
The new $3 million component will equip Crossroads guests for successful living after their time at the shelter and help prevent a return to homelessness.
The renovated building — the former home of Just For Ladies fitness center — eventually will include 16 dormitory-style beds for women, each in a small cubicle, and 15 efficiency-style apartments with kitchens and bathrooms. Two of the larger units will house families.
Individuals coming out of Crossroads’ four-phase recovery program, or those referred by another agency, are eligible to apply for the transitional housing program.
The Kearney campus, opened Feb. 1, 2012, consists of a 42-bed emergency shelter serving men, women and families. It includes hot meals, the recovery program and personalized case management to help guests gain employment, financial independence and stable housing.
The shelter is consistently full, and as individuals complete the recovery program and find stable employment, they need affordable housing. However, a study conducted by Capital for Compassion in May 2017 found just three affordable housing units among the 915 such units in Kearney, or a 99.6% occupancy rate.
The new transitional housing will allow longer-term mentoring and life coaching by the Crossroads staff. The manager of the $3 million capital campaign is Jerry Bumgardner, founder and former executive director of Crossroads and now its resource development director.
Since opening in Kearney nine years ago, Crossroads has served more than 2,400 men, women and children in Buffalo County and provided more than 139,000 nights of stay. Crossroads began in 1983 as a soup kitchen serving one meal a day in Hastings. It now has facilities in Grand Island as well as Kearney. Last year, its campuses served a total of 977 individuals.
“I heard once the Kearney is a ‘can do’ community, able to overcome great obstacles. The completion of this project and campus proves that statement to be true,” said Daniel Buller, executive director for Crossroads.
He said Crossroads Center in Kearney is becoming a statewide and national example of how to truly care for the homeless and offer programs and opportunities that will stop cycles of poverty.
“We are so proud of the work that has been done by so many caring and ambitious people. We look forward to a joyous celebration of where God has brought the ministry in the last nine years. Homelessness recovery is a long, complicated process, and step by step, Crossroads is there to help them,” Buller said.