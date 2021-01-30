"Never go to bed mad:" Kearney couple to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

KEARNEY — Just six days before Clara Poppe was to start her dream job as a secretary in the Thayer County Courthouse in 1942, she met a young man named Norman Ough.
He told her he’d served in Hawaii with the U.S. Navy. “I don’t care,” she told him.
She let him walk her to the door the evening they met but refused his kiss.
She turned down his first request for a date, too.
Two days later, on April 12, 1942, she relented and went out with him. “My life changed completely,” she said.
On Feb. 10, Norman and Clara will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary. Those 75 years have produced 10 children, 22 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. They’ve lived in four houses, raised dozens of animals and had more hobbies and jobs than they can count.
The secret to wedded longevity? “Never go to bed mad,” Clara, who turned 100 on Dec. 22, said.
Long courtship
Norman, 98, was born Sept. 5, 1922, on a farm near Strang, 7 miles south of Geneva in Thayer County. Clara was born Dec. 22, 1920, near Chester.
In April 1944, Clara, then 23, had just taken a job as a secretary at the county treasurer’s office in Hebron. “Those were the hot, dusty Depression days. The marble and stone of that courthouse made it a comfortable place to be,” she wrote in a notebook of memories she made for her family 40 years ago.
On April 12, she and two friends went to see Claudette Colbert in “Woman of the Year” at the local movie theater. Afterward, as usual, they walked over to Mandy’s Cafe for ice cream. “We always walked. I didn’t drive a car until I got married,” she said.
As they walked, five boys began to follow them. “They were trying to strike up a conversation. We pretended we weren’t paying attention, but I did notice one good-looking one. He was trying to get my attention,” she said.
The boys followed the girls into Mandy’s Cafe and sat down in a booth across from them. Norman showed Clara a picture of himself in the Navy, surrounded by Hawaiian girls. She was not impressed.
When the girls left Mandy’s, the boys followed them and asked to drive them home. “We knew some of them, so we said OK,” Clara said. “They took Anna Marie and Loretta home first and drove up and down the street several times. The good-looking one kept saying, ‘Claudette Colbert might have been the Woman of the Year, but Clara is the woman of the night,’” she said.
When they pulled up at Clara’s house, Norman asked if he could walk her to the door. She said yes. When they got to the door, he said, “Usually when I take a girl to the door, I kiss her goodnight.’” Clara said, “Well, that’s too bad. I don’t want a kiss.” She walked into the house and closed the door behind her. “I figured I’d never see him again,” she said.
A knock at the door
The following Thursday evening, Clara heard a knock at her door. Wearing her bathrobe, with her hair pinned up, she opened the door. There stood Norman. “I wished a hole would swallow me up. It was the good-looker. He wanted to take me to a dance, but I said no,” she said.
“I thought I’d blown it, but Sunday he asked me to go to the show. I decided if I was going to find out something about this guy, I’d better go,” she said. “From that time on, I knew.”
The early years
The couple dated for four years. Clara worked in the county treasurer’s office and Norman helped his father on the farm. He’d never served in Hawaii. That was a lie meant to impress Clara.
Neither can remember a formal proposal; “We just decided we’d gone together long enough,” Norman said.
They married Feb. 10, 1946, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron. There were 200 guests or so; “I never had time to count,” Norman joked. A reception followed at the home of one of Clara’s sisters.
They first rented a home a southwest of Strang. Norman continued to farm with his father; Clara quit her courthouse job and began raising their family. They had 10 children in 15 years.
Four years after their wedding, they moved to a small home between Strang and Ohiowa that “wasn’t insulated. It was pretty small,” Norman remembers. “When it got below zero, the water froze in the teakettle.” They had a woodburning stove and a coal-burning stove but no furnace.
“We were used to rugged conditions. We were both brought up at the end of dry conditions in the ‘30s,” Norman said. With a Ford tractor and a plow, he built 3 miles of terraces on 160 acres. He grew corn and alfalfa and had eight cows.
“We didn’t have too much money,” Clara said. She made butter and ketchup from scratch and did a lot of canning. The children helped in the garden.
“We would get 200 chickens in the summer and put them in an incubator. When we wanted one we’d grab one, clean the feathers off, cut it up and dress it and sell it,” daughter Norma Barbero remembers.
A bigger farm
In 1959, they moved to a larger farmhouse with three bedrooms upstairs. The kids loved it. “We built little farms in the trees,” Norma said. They had dogs, cats, sheep, cats and pigs.
Clara added, “A baby pig come to us, and I told the kids, ‘Raise the pig,’ so they did. They sold it and bought a TV.”
In 1976, the couple bought a five-bedroom house in Hebron with a lot of pasture but not much farm ground, so in addition to farming, Norm sold feed for Murphy Feed Company. When it went out of business, he then spent 20 years with Nachurs Fertilizer on 10% commission. He covered Nebraska and parts of three other states.
Clara cooked for a nursing home and at a sale barn cafe, but her passion was sewing. “I could show her a picture of something, and she would make a pattern and make it,” Norma said.
She made clothing for her children and friends. She made Jeanne’s wedding dress, altered Norma’s wedding dress and made bridesmaid dresses for oldest daughter Carolyn’s wedding. She also sewed quilts for the church and dresses for Romanian children as part of a church project.
A move to Kearney
In 2015, the couple moved into an assisted living facility in Hebron. Earlier this year, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, daughter Jeanne May moved them into her home in Kearney.
In pre-COVID days, all 70 members of the family would hold get-togethers at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron or gather in basements, “but we were crawling all over each other,” Jeanne said. They celebrated Christmas together in January and had a big family picnic in the summer, too.
“COVID has stopped all that,” Jeanne said. “Now we’re always Zooming to stay in touch.”
COVID has put the couple’s 75th anniversary celebration on hold, too, but not their memories. Asked how they stayed together so long, Norman said, “We’d tell each other, “If you leave, you have to take all the kids.’”