"Never go to bed mad:" Kearney couple to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

On April 12, she and two friends went to see Claudette Colbert in “Woman of the Year” at the local movie theater. Afterward, as usual, they walked over to Mandy’s Cafe for ice cream. “We always walked. I didn’t drive a car until I got married,” she said.

As they walked, five boys began to follow them. “They were trying to strike up a conversation. We pretended we weren’t paying attention, but I did notice one good-looking one. He was trying to get my attention,” she said.

The boys followed the girls into Mandy’s Cafe and sat down in a booth across from them. Norman showed Clara a picture of himself in the Navy, surrounded by Hawaiian girls. She was not impressed.

When the girls left Mandy’s, the boys followed them and asked to drive them home. “We knew some of them, so we said OK,” Clara said. “They took Anna Marie and Loretta home first and drove up and down the street several times. The good-looking one kept saying, ‘Claudette Colbert might have been the Woman of the Year, but Clara is the woman of the night,’” she said.