 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Never Forget’ memorial dedication is Thursday at the Kearney Cemetery
0 Comments
top story

‘Never Forget’ memorial dedication is Thursday at the Kearney Cemetery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and the Fort Kearney Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution are conducting a ceremony at the Kearney Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Thursday to dedicate the new “Never Forget” memorial.

This memorial commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. The public is invited to this ceremony in honor to all who have served our country.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hungry pelicans cause trouble for Israeli fisheries

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News