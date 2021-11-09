‘Never Forget’ memorial dedication is Thursday at the Kearney Cemetery

Support Local Journalism
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and the Fort Kearney Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution are conducting a ceremony at the Kearney Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Thursday to dedicate the new “Never Forget” memorial.
This memorial commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. The public is invited to this ceremony in honor to all who have served our country.
