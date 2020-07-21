GRAND ISLAND — The Rainwater Basin Joint Venture has received three 2020 Nebraska Environmental Trust grants totaling $535,563.
A $162,750 second-year grant will be used to restore 1,565 acres of playa wetlands at five U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Waterfowl Production Areas — Cottonwood, Funk, Johnson, Linder and Victor Lakes — in the western Rainwater Basin’s Phelps and Gosper counties.
The grant and other funds will be used to help provide habitat for migratory birds and sustainable irrigation water for farmers, improve drinking water for area residents, and contribute to Platte River instream flow targets.
Another second-year grant of $39,480 will provide funds to help cattle producers throughout the Rainwater Basin incorporate wetlands into ag operations.
The third grant for $333,333 is first-year funding to help address flooding, water quality and quantity, and habitat issues.
It will help RBJV partners integrate wetlands into farm operations and maximize habitat on publicly owned wetlands.
On private lands, projects such as controlling invasive species and constructing supplemental water infrastructures will help integrate restored wetlands into local haying-grazing operations that benefit migratory birds.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln research has found that wetlands benefit all Nebraskans by providing habitat, recharge that helps ensure reliable groundwater for agriculture and municipal uses, nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration and flood storage.