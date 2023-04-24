KEARNEY — Nest:Space is hosting its first free event in the Kearney History Series on Thursday to celebrate Kearney’s 150th anniversary.

The event will explore Kearney history with University of Nebraska at Kearney professor and Kearney historian Broc Anderson. The event will be from 6-8 p.m. at Nest:Space, 2224 Central Ave. in downtown Kearney.

The first 50 attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks. Attendees are encouraged to fill out the form provided on Nest:Space's website to secure their place for this "memorable journey through Kearney's history," organizers said.

The first 150 total RSVP attendees will be guaranteed access for the event.

"We are thrilled to host this event and honor Kearney's 150th anniversary," said Nest:Space investor and building owner Brent Yaw. "We want to provide the Kearney community with an opportunity to learn more about our city's history, and Broc Anderson's presentation will do just that."

Anderson will lead the presentation, showcasing Kearney's early history and its significance to the state of Nebraska. Attendees will learn about the city's origins and development, including essential landmarks, events and people who shaped Kearney's past and present.

This event serves as a precursor to Kearney's official 150th anniversary on June 24. "The city has come a long way since its founding in 1873, becoming a hub for arts, culture, and education in Nebraska," organizers said. The Nest:Space event will allow attendees to learn about the city's journey and future prospects, according to a press release.

"We are excited to celebrate Kearney's 150th anniversary, and Nest:Space is proud to be a part of the festivities," said Shawna Meyer, co-owner of Nest:Space. "We hope this event will inspire attendees to continue learning about Kearney's history and help us build an even stronger local community going forward."

For more information about the event or to register, RSVP at nestspace.co/1/history.