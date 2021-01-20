Nest:Space offering scholarships for members-only shared office space

KEARNEY — Nest:Space-Premier Coworking, located in downtown Kearney, is giving away up to 20 office memberships to its 24/7, member-only shared office space.
The year 2020 was tough for many people, so Nest:Space wants to give back as it’s able, said Chais Meyer, Nest:Space co-founder. “We want to help those that could use a peaceful and productive ‘member only’ office space in their lives. If you’re able to work remotely, and you need a bit more human activity in your life, you should sign up to get entered for a chance to win an upgraded remote office, for free,” Meyer said in a press release.
Nest:Space has seating for 70 individuals, not including micro-office tenant capacity, which will be built very soon, according to the press release.
“We have members whose ages range from 18 to 60 years old, and their occupations include entrepreneurs, programmers, remote HR employees, full-time students, outside salespeople, photographers and many more,” said Shawna Meyer, Nest:Space co-founder.
The Nest:Space office scholarship entry form can be viewed and submitted via the Nest:Space website. The entry form expires Jan. 31.