Neighbor protests fail; Smaller lots ok'd at upscale subdivision south of Kearney

KEARNEY — Residents of the Lake Villa Estates neighborhood were unable on Tuesday to convince the Kearney City Council to require a development planned adjacent to their upscale neighborhood to have larger lots.
Two weeks earlier, the council chambers were filled with protesters who said they didn’t want small lots and small houses popping up near their neighborhood of large lots and large houses valued at $400,000 to $700,000.
The protests Tuesday night didn’t stray far from the script two weeks ago.
“Our trust factor is pretty low with this developer. This is totally against the other plats out there,” neighbor Marv Dawes said about Tracy and Jolynn Cooks’ five-lot development. Neighbors suggested two weeks ago that the five-lot plan should be redrawn so that the Cooks’ property would turn the five smaller lots into three larger ones.
The minimum lot size for a single-family home in Kearney is 65 feet. Cooks’ plans call for lots that are 75 feet wide.
Many of the residents who protested the Cooks’ plans have large homes on lots that measure 100 feet or wider. The neighborhood sprang up around the sandpit lakes that were a backdrop for the Grandpa’s Steakhouse that was razed several years ago to make room for a large office building.
Council members said it would set the wrong precedent to deny the Cooks’ plans, especially because the plans exceed minimum width requirements.
“I live in a house on a 75-foot lot and I like it,” Councilman Jonathan Nikkila said.
Tracy Cook called the protesters’ tactics a “smear campaign,” and said, “there’s never been one person who came up to talk to me.”
He said his five-lot development will be attractive and won’t detract from the character of the neighborhood.
“I intend to make it a nice neighborhood with covenants of my choosing,” Cook said.
As a result of the City Council’s 5-0 vote on Tuesday, the Cook’s five-lot development — Lake Villa Estates’ Fifth Addition — will proceed as planned with five lots that are 75 feet wide.